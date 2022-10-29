Read full article on original website
Detroit Lakes Volleyball Faces Alexandria Thursday in Section Championship
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker volleyball team earned their 20th win on Tuesday night when they knocked off Sauk Rapids-Rice, the defending section champions, in straight sets, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-17. Detroit Lakes showed why they were the favorites entering the playoffs this year with a dominant performance from start to finish against the Storm. The Lakers were without their libero on Tuesday night as senior Olivia Clark-Burnette had to sit out due to injury. Despite not having one of their best defensive players, the Lakers rose to the occasion with a fabulous net presence by Helena Daggett, Sadie Stroeing, and Rylee Johnson. The Lakers also got the offense going, with Jalynn Gunderson and Grace Gunderson leading the way in kills. Ava Jones continued her record-breaking season with a pile of assists and getting involved in the scoring. In the absence of Clark-Burnette, Detroit Lakes turned to Kiah Gloege, Maddy Bellanger, and Hailey Thielen to fill in on the back row. The Lakers cruised to victory behind a large crowd at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Detroit Lakes is now 9-0 on the season when playing at home.
Reimer Coaching Tree Has Deep Roots At 2022 State Cross Country Meet
(KDLM) – The MSHSL State Cross Country will be held this Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. While the state meet is a celebration of competitive running across the state, it will also be a farewell of sorts to Jane Reimer-Morgan, who will retire as the head coach of Minnetonka Skipper Cross Country at the conclusion of the season.
Wright County Football Section Semi Final Scores for Saturday, October 29th
#1 Milaca 36, #4 Annandale 34, Nick Walter threw four TD passes for the Cards, but Annandale came up just short as a two point conversion pass in overtime fell incomplete giving Milaca the victory, and knocking out the defending section champs. It was another great year for Annandale in...
Gunderson, Jones named to All-State Volleyball Team
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes senior Jalynn Gunderson and junior Ava Jones have been named to the 2022 AAA All-State Volleyball team. The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State players are nominated by their respective coaches and selected by the panel of Section Representatives at the end of the regular season.
Adam Zimmer Found Dead In Mendota Heights Home
According to a Star Tribune article, Mike Zimmer’s son Adam Zimmer’s body was discovered at his Mendota Heights residence on Monday. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Adam Zimmer served as the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator. Police Capt. Wayne Wegener told the newspaper that “there was nothing odd”...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
31st Annual Roses for Rotary Returns to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary will host their 31st Roses for Rotary Rose Sale this week. Conceived in 1993, the sale of roses was initially designed to offer hunters an opportunity to buy roses for their significant others while they were away hunting. Today, the annual fundraiser has evolved into the second largest fundraiser for the organization with support from hunters and non-hunters, alike.
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
Near Critical Fire Conditions in Lakes Area, Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The National Weather Service is encouraging Lakes Area residents to use extreme care with activities that could cause grass or crop fires. Extremely dry fuels from prolonged drought conditions this fall combined with warm, possibly record high temps in the upper 60s north to mid 70s, and south winds gusting at 30 to 45 mph, Wednesday will create an environment for rapid fire growth. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread. Worst fire weather conditions are expected from 11am to 7pm.
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
