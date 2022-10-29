DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker volleyball team earned their 20th win on Tuesday night when they knocked off Sauk Rapids-Rice, the defending section champions, in straight sets, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-17. Detroit Lakes showed why they were the favorites entering the playoffs this year with a dominant performance from start to finish against the Storm. The Lakers were without their libero on Tuesday night as senior Olivia Clark-Burnette had to sit out due to injury. Despite not having one of their best defensive players, the Lakers rose to the occasion with a fabulous net presence by Helena Daggett, Sadie Stroeing, and Rylee Johnson. The Lakers also got the offense going, with Jalynn Gunderson and Grace Gunderson leading the way in kills. Ava Jones continued her record-breaking season with a pile of assists and getting involved in the scoring. In the absence of Clark-Burnette, Detroit Lakes turned to Kiah Gloege, Maddy Bellanger, and Hailey Thielen to fill in on the back row. The Lakers cruised to victory behind a large crowd at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Detroit Lakes is now 9-0 on the season when playing at home.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO