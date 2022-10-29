The United States is once again on top of the gymnastics world, and a Bruin played a major part in lifting them back to those heights. Team USA secured the gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, making it six in a row for the American women. UCLA gymnastics sophomore Jordan Chiles was one of the stars in the rotation, competing in the all-around and posting the second-highest overall score in the entire field with a 55.833.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO