Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report Tennessee: Kirby Smart updates status of AD Mitchell, Amarius Mims and others

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice. The Bulldogs take on No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. The biggest injury news came earlier in the day when Georgia confirmed that Nolan Smith will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Smart did add that Smith will miss the remainder of the season. He was Georgia’s leading pass rusher.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee

Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win

The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN

