Greene takes Class A crown with a dominant win

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO