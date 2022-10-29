Greene takes Class A crown with a dominant win
OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greene Field Hockey team won the Section IV Class A championship with a 4-0 win over Maine-Endwell.
The Trojans grabbed the momentum with a goal at the last second of the first half, scoring again less than one minute into the third quarter.
Watch the highlights above!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0