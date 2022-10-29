ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

Greene takes Class A crown with a dominant win

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greene Field Hockey team won the Section IV Class A championship with a 4-0 win over Maine-Endwell.

The Trojans grabbed the momentum with a goal at the last second of the first half, scoring again less than one minute into the third quarter.

