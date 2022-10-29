ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sioux City Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops

A Lincoln man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. Hadeer Ali, 25, was northbound on Interstate 180 after avoiding multiple traffic stops when the crash occurred. The Patrol requested the Lincoln Police Department investigate...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVUE, NE

