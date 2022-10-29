California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Re: Urgent Attention for Ronnie Dewberry (C-35671) on Hunger Strike. I write with urgent concerns regarding Ronnie Dewberry (Sitawa Nantambu Jamaa). Mr. Dewberry has been exercising his right to refuse food since September 29 and his right to refuse medication since approximately October 4 in protest of the cruel and improper treatment he has received since he was returned to prison from medical parole in August 2021. Most recently, medical staff at CHCF Stockton has refused doctor-ordered treatment and have taken other actions that directly jeopardize his safety and health. Set forth below is some background, along with a short list of specific demands by Mr. Dewberry. As soon as you notify me that you have received this letter and are considering these demands, Mr. Dewberry will suspend his hunger strike. Your immediate attention is critical here.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO