Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships
Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Passing 2A will help keep Steamboat Steamboat
I have been a resident in Steamboat Springs for over 25 years. When I moved here most of us including myself did not know about short-term rentals. I remember when the first one showed up in our neighborhood, which was many years ago, but there were still not many of them in the city.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19
Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law
The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 24-30
7:46 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 9:38 a.m. — Police investigated a reported shoplifting at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a business on...
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Health Partnership to hold insurance outreach events in Craig, Steamboat
Colorado’s health insurance marketplace opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the Health Partnership’s Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program is ready to help residents explore their options. Once open enrollment begins, the Health Partnership’s team will host outreach events so residents can learn more about the available options, have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board
The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
MRH lands $3 million in federal grants to improve regional response to substance use, behavioral health disorders￼
Memorial Regional Health has been awarded $3 million in federal grant money over the next four years to lead a collaborative effort involving two-dozen partner agencies dedicated to combating substance use and behavioral health disorders. According to MRH, the two grants total $3 million with that money earmarked to support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates
While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper
Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Purchase of Development Right program protects land in Routt County, provides safe haven for wildlife
I am writing today to urge Routt County voters to vote yes on 1A and support the reauthorization of the Purchase of Development Rights program. Approved by voters in 1996 and again in 2005, the PDR program has been pivotal in protecting nearly 60,000 acres of agricultural lands and open spaces.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County
As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County. While project coordinator for Vision...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Advocates say fossil fuel choice for city construction opposes Climate Action Plan
In one of the first significant “where the rubber meets the road” discussions after all the municipalities and county leaders adopted the Routt County Climate Action Plan by August 2021, environmental advocates say Steamboat Springs City Council made a decision in October that opposes the approved plan. After...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Support the future of our community by passing 2A
We are writing to voice our support for the short-term rental tax, ballot measure 2A. We strongly believe that having affordable, stable and safe housing will ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunity to thrive. We are in a housing crisis. The most affected are our low-...
Comments / 0