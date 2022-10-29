ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships

Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado

According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury

On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Passing 2A will help keep Steamboat Steamboat

I have been a resident in Steamboat Springs for over 25 years. When I moved here most of us including myself did not know about short-term rentals. I remember when the first one showed up in our neighborhood, which was many years ago, but there were still not many of them in the city.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19

Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law

The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Oct. 24-30

7:46 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 9:38 a.m. — Police investigated a reported shoplifting at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a business on...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
travelyourway.net

Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing

Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Health Partnership to hold insurance outreach events in Craig, Steamboat

Colorado’s health insurance marketplace opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the Health Partnership’s Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program is ready to help residents explore their options. Once open enrollment begins, the Health Partnership’s team will host outreach events so residents can learn more about the available options, have...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board

The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates

While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper

Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County

As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County. While project coordinator for Vision...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Support the future of our community by passing 2A

We are writing to voice our support for the short-term rental tax, ballot measure 2A. We strongly believe that having affordable, stable and safe housing will ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunity to thrive. We are in a housing crisis. The most affected are our low-...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

