ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
ComicBook
Naruto Swaps Momoshiki's Gender With Stunning Cosplay
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced plenty of new villains in the latest series following Naruto, his family, and the village of Konoha. With the Akatsuki being defeated during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, the Kara Organization has stepped up to the plate, looking to finish what the Otsutsuki started. With the villainous Momoshiki still rattling around in Boruto's head, the antagonist has received a major makeover thanks to one cosplay that has swapped the gender of the wildly powerful Otsutsuki member.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Release Date, Poster Revealed
HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
ComicBook
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
ComicBook
Andor Star Talks LGBTQ+ Representation in Star Wars
The ninth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it revealed some big information about Vel Sartha. The character, who is played by Game of Thrones alum Faye Marsay, is not only a major player in the Rebellion, but she's also the cousin of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). It's also very clear that Vel is in a romantic relationship with Cinta (Varada Sethu). In an earlier episode, Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tells Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) that Cinta is "already sharin' a blanket" and she since shared many affectionate moments with Vel, including a sad scene in last week's episode in which she said the Rebellion will always come first and they "take what's left." While some fans would probably enjoy a more straightforward romance, it's definitely a step up from the background kiss seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Marsay recently had a chat with /Film and she talked about LGBTQ+ representation in the franchise.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
ComicBook
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Orders: Updated
MCM London Comic Con took place this past weekend, and Hasbro was there debuting yet another big wave of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. These figures (and a Speeder Bike vehicle) cover all corners of the Star Wars universe from films and tv to comic books and video games. All of the details can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) at checkout) and here on Amazon. UPDATE: Star Wars: Andor figures from the Bring Home the Galaxy campaign are now available. See listings below.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
ComicBook
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix
Last month, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place and fans got a first look at the new season of Dead to Me. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, and we can't wait to see how their story wraps up. "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season," Netflix tweeted back in 2020. After a long wait, the show is finally coming back later this month. Today, the streaming site dropped a new trailer for the season.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
