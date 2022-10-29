Read full article on original website
9News
'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver
DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week
DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships
Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
2023 Broomfield quarterback recruit Cole LaCrue excited about Buffaloes' offer
Cole LaCrue received offers, from Central Michigan and two FCS programs, early in the recruiting process. But the 2023 dual-threat quarterback prospect from Broomfield (Colo.) High took his time and is now drawing Power 5 interest. LaCrue picked up a scholarship offer from Colorado late last week and he has...
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole in the wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold, and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and...
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
multihousingnews.com
North Colorado Asset Commands $110M
Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Westword
Must-Try Diner Favorites From Longtime Staple Sam's No. 3.
I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
Colorado’s best dive bar has been identified, study reveals
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
denverite.com
Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor
Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
