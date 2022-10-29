ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

9News

'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver

DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
DENVER, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships

Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
DENVER, CO
multihousingnews.com

North Colorado Asset Commands $110M

Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Must-Try Diner Favorites From Longtime Staple Sam's No. 3.

I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor

Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
DENVER, CO

