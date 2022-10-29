JACKSON, Miss. — A car crashed through a Flowood business Tuesday, leaving a trail of damage, but no injuries. The 44-year-old driver told police that before noon, he got out of his BMW in front of The Cleaners on Old Fannin Road, but forgot to put it in park. Police said the driver got back in the car and instead of pressing the brakes, he hit the gas and zoomed through the front window of the store, then plummeted through the back wall.

FLOWOOD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO