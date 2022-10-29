ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleed Cubbie Blue

When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game

Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' data before and during Expansion Era

With the final out of the 2022 regular season, the National League has completed 61 years of its Expansion Era, the same number as it did from the start of the Modern Era, 1901, through the final season with 8 teams, 1961. Following is a look at some of the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

RE: ex-Cub center fielders

Monday with the Flag, Hack with the Highball, and Pafko at the Wall are perhaps the best-known ex-Cub centerfielders who left a mark on baseball history. But in the last 100 years of baseball played at Wrigley Field, only one Cub middle outfielder has truly owned the echoing green – a man who, in the 20 years he patrolled centerfield for Wrigley ownership, amassed more than 4,000 hits while becoming a legend in America’s true Second City. That man, of course, is Waukegan native Arnold "Jigger" Statz.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Award season begins

While we still don’t know who is taking home the biggest award of the season—the Commissioner's Trophy—there are still plenty of accolades to go around, and award season isn’t waiting for the World Series to end. This week we saw the Rawlings Gold Glove awards given...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Happy Halloween

Welcome back to another week of BCB After Dark: the spookiest spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad to see you stop by tonight. Was this evening a trick or a treat for you? The good news is there’s nothing but treats here. Come on in out of the rain, if you were going to the World Series tonight. There’s no cover charge. No costume required, although you can wear one if you want.
