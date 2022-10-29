Read full article on original website
Anthony Rizzo opting out is worse news for Yankees than you think
Not that it’s a surprise, but this week, a report from The Athletic revealed New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2023 season. He holds a $16 million player option but is looking for one more shot at a multi-year payday.
When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game
Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Cubs' data before and during Expansion Era
With the final out of the 2022 regular season, the National League has completed 61 years of its Expansion Era, the same number as it did from the start of the Modern Era, 1901, through the final season with 8 teams, 1961. Following is a look at some of the...
RE: ex-Cub center fielders
Monday with the Flag, Hack with the Highball, and Pafko at the Wall are perhaps the best-known ex-Cub centerfielders who left a mark on baseball history. But in the last 100 years of baseball played at Wrigley Field, only one Cub middle outfielder has truly owned the echoing green – a man who, in the 20 years he patrolled centerfield for Wrigley ownership, amassed more than 4,000 hits while becoming a legend in America’s true Second City. That man, of course, is Waukegan native Arnold "Jigger" Statz.
Outside The Confines: Award season begins
While we still don’t know who is taking home the biggest award of the season—the Commissioner's Trophy—there are still plenty of accolades to go around, and award season isn’t waiting for the World Series to end. This week we saw the Rawlings Gold Glove awards given...
Marquee Sports Network’s ratings are down... but it’s not just because the Cubs have been bad
On Friday, the Tribune published this article by Robert Channick on the fortunes of the Cubs’ TV channel, Marquee Sports Network. It’s paywalled for subscribers, but I can sum up the issues delineated by Channick. He writes that viewership on the channel is down 56 percent. Here are some of the reasons:
BCB After Dark: Happy Halloween
Welcome back to another week of BCB After Dark: the spookiest spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad to see you stop by tonight. Was this evening a trick or a treat for you? The good news is there’s nothing but treats here. Come on in out of the rain, if you were going to the World Series tonight. There’s no cover charge. No costume required, although you can wear one if you want.
Rob Manfred says fans like the placed runner in extra innings and it’s probably staying
Before the World Series began last Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave an interview in which most attention was focused on the Oakland A’s stadium situation. That’s a topic for another day, though, because I found this more interesting:. Oh, Rob. Oh, oh, Rob. “I think overall the...
