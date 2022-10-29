ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida

A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Martin and Lisa now both hurricanes

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Martin has strengthened to our 7th hurricane of the season. Lisa remains a category 1 with landfall expected later today. Lisa will make landfall in Central America late tonight, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. This storm is expected to them briefly move into the Bay of Campeche this weekend, but is then sent back south as a front intercepts it.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Martin (formerly Invest 96L) over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path. Tropical Storm Martin is located about...
MIAMI, FL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing Boca Raton man found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 77-year-old Boca Raton resident Moises Dorta has been found safe. He was found in Deerfield Beach and is being reunited with his family. There is no further information at this time.
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free ‘Florida Day of the Dead Celebration’ in Fort Lauderdale

SKELETON PROCESSIONAL – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Ceremony begins Saturday, November 5, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. sharp at Huizenga Plaza (Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Huizeinga Park, Riverwalk, to Revolution Live) A playful spectacle that honors the Mexican tradition where skeleton costumed revelers animate dozens of 10’-18’ tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wbrc.com

Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speedonthewater.com

Canados 411 Gladiator Make U.S. Debut In Fort Lauderdale

Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st

The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
floridianpress.com

Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident

Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
FLORIDA STATE

