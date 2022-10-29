Read full article on original website
Live Powerball numbers for 10/31/22; jackpot worth $1 billion, 5th billion-dollar jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- For just the 5th time ever a lottery jackpot in the U.S. is worth $1 billion as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. The current jackpot is also the 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever the second largest lottery prize of the year.
Mega Millions results for 11/01/22; 7 players win $1 million prizes or larger
LANSING, MI – Multiple players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $84 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Nov. 1. That means the drawing on Friday, Nov. 4 will be worth $119 million with a cash option of $59.1 million.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion for drawing on Nov. 2, 4th largest jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Someone could literally become the country’s newest billionaire overnight Wednesday as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Nov. 2 drawing is worth $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball...
Powerball results for 10/31/22; did anyone win the $998 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Lottery players were unable to scare some extra luck on Halloween as there was no winner of the $998 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 will be worth $1.2 billion with a cash...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan CVS
LANSING, MI -- For the 5th time in the last two weeks, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Michigan. The latest winning ticket was sold at the CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31.
These are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022 ahead of the $1 billion jackpot drawing
LANSING, MI -- A $1 billion jackpot could be yours tonight as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. With so much money up for grabs, even casual players are likely to get in on the action, even if they don’t have a favorite set of numbers or special dates memorized for their lotto tickets.
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 Loaded instant game
105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce November 14-18 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
2 Michigan Lottery players win $1 million as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win a $1 million. Those tickets were purchased at: ...
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
Multiple $1M Powerball winners sold in Michigan in October, here’s where they were bought
LANSING, MI -- There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner being sold, leading to an incredible $1 billion jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. As the jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, more and more players have been buying tickets. And even...
Michigan clears another $70M in pandemic unemployment overpayments
LANSING, MI – More people asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits are getting their bills cleared. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency issued waivers this week to claimants who submitted their gross pay instead of net pay when applying for jobless aid. The waivers erased about $70 million for...
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
Here’s how you can remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the Powerball jackpot
LANSING, MI -- Imagine you’ve just won a near record-setting jackpot like the $825 million Powerball prize that’s up for grabs Saturday night. There might be tears, there might be yelling and screaming, there might even be a few phone calls to trusted friends and family to share the good news.
Record-breaking Taylor Swift announces huge stadium tour with stop in Michigan
DETROIT - She just became the first music artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have every song in the top 10. Now, Taylor Swift has just announced a huge North American stadium tour which will take her across the U.S. in 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Michigan
Anyone that's my friend, family member, or coworker knows I'm THE KING OF TERRIBLE SPELLING AND GRAMMAR. I joke around about it, but I'm really embarrassed about my terrible spelling and grammar. When I saw this graph online breaking down the most misspelled words for each state in America, I...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Dearborn
No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $700 million, but one winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dearborn, according to the Michigan Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 7000 Greenfield Road and matched the five white balls from the winning numbers — 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24.
