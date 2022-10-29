ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate a crime scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Miami, triggering search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday. Responding...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL

