FEMA is hiring locally

Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, and other job categories.
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M to rebuild low-income areas of Lee County

On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners approved $4 million in grant money from the state so that organizations can rebuild homes in low-income areas damaged by Hurricane Ian. One of the groups getting a large chunk of the money—$2.5 million— is Habitat for Humanity. WINK News spoke to one Harlem Heights homeowner, Henny Frederick, who could use some of that money to rebuild the home where he’s lived since 1968.
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes

GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
Hillsborough County Residents Can Pre-Register For Food Assistance After Hurricane Ian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).  D-SNAP, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, requires that Hillsborough County applicants pre-register from now through Sunday,
