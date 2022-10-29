Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to ReviewsL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County FloridaThe News That Matters To YouLake County, FL
Related
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA is hiring locally
Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, and other job categories.
click orlando
‘The need is there:’ FEMA workers assist residents at Good Samaritan Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Residents at the Good Samaritan Village community got a chance to meet with FEMA officials on site on Tuesday. It comes just a week after residents were allowed to go back home after Osceola County lifted the mandatory evacuation order from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims in Volusia County frustrated with FEMA recovery process
EDGEWATER, Fla – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian is less than a month away. Hundreds are still in need of help in Volusia County, and while many residents are getting the help, other residents are growing frustrated with the process. “We do need help....
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
click orlando
Orange County tenants refuse to vacate after hurricane damage prompted evictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of their eviction date, dozens of residents were still inside their units at the Cypress Landing Apartments. Tenants said damage from Hurricane Ian caused the apartment complex to evict them, telling residents to vacate their homes by Nov. 1. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M to rebuild low-income areas of Lee County
On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners approved $4 million in grant money from the state so that organizations can rebuild homes in low-income areas damaged by Hurricane Ian. One of the groups getting a large chunk of the money—$2.5 million— is Habitat for Humanity. WINK News spoke to one Harlem Heights homeowner, Henny Frederick, who could use some of that money to rebuild the home where he’s lived since 1968.
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
ormondbeachobserver.com
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
click orlando
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
Hillsborough County Residents Can Pre-Register For Food Assistance After Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). D-SNAP, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, requires that Hillsborough County applicants pre-register from now through Sunday,
click orlando
Central Florida election officials plead to voters: Don’t wait until Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Voter turnout so far is low in Central Florida — far lower than in previous years — and elections officials are worried people are being told to stay away until Election Day. Five county supervisors of elections — Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia...
Comments / 4