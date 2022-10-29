Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy men’s basketball excited for the season
Less than a week away from the start of the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season the Troy Trojans are amped up to get started next Monday. Troy is coming off its first 20-win season since 2017 and also snapped a five-year postseason drought by making it to the College Basketball Invitational in 2021-2022. Despite all of that success, Troy was voted 10th in the preseason poll by the league’s coaches. That low ranking has fueled some motivation for this year’s Trojans.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball looking for first place in the Sun Belt West
The Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2) volleyball team is in the midst of a historic stretch of games and this weekend look to take control of the Sun Belt West. Troy is coming off its ninth straight match win and fourth straight Sun Belt series win this past weekend over South Alabama. The pair of wins over the Jaguars put Troy in a two-way tie for first place of the Sun Belt Western Division with Texas State (18-6, 10-2). It also gave the Trojans their 10th conferences win – tying a school record – and nine straight wins also sets a school record.
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Mario Martinez Serrano continues stellar freshman season
Troy Trojan Mario Martinez Serrano continued his impressive freshman tennis season this week by taking the Mercer Gridiron Classic. Martinez Serrano took the tournament crown after winning four straight matches. He defeated Middle Georgia’s Gianfranco Germinara and Georgia State’s Robert Grinvalds in three sets on Friday and followed up with a 2-0 sweep over Raul Garcia of Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Zaragoza, Spain native then defeated Kennesaw State’s Hugo Salmeron in two straight sets to take the tournament.
Troy Messenger
Trojans host first playoff game since 2014
The Class 5A No. 10-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (8-1) will host a playoff game for the first time in eight years this Friday night against the Williamson Lions (6-4) in the first round of the Class 5A State Playoffs. Charles Henderson is coming off a much-needed bye week last week...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Wildcats named to AHSAA North-South All-Star Roster
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – A few Enterprise men will represent the Wiregrass in the 2022 Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Football Game. Wildcats’ Mykel Johnson and Tre Kimmerlin will play wide receivers for the South squad. Enterprise Head Coach Ben Blackmon will serve as an assistant...
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
Troy Messenger
Martial nominated for Bulsworth Trophy
On Wednesday it was announced that Troy senior Carlton Martial has added yet another nomination for a national award to his resume as a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Each nominee must have started his first season of participation with an FBS football program without financial aid of any kind from the university’s athletic department.
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
Troy Messenger
Pike County back in the playoffs
The Pike County Bulldogs (6-3) are back in the Class 3A Playoffs, after missing the playoffs in 2021, on the road at the Region 1 Champion Excel Panthers (9-1). The Bulldogs are coming off a frustrating 21-20 loss to Houston Academy last week, while Excel dropped a road game to Chipley (Fla.) 28-12. It was Excel’s only loss of the season. However, Excel did lose an early-season game to Mobile Christian 35-14 that was later forfeited due to Mobile Christian playing an ineligible player.
Dothan, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer coach Robert Lane resigns
Troy University soccer coach Robert Lane resigned from his position on Monday, Oct. 31, following the completion of his first season at the helm. According to a release from the university, Lane is stepping away from college soccer “due to family considerations.”. “I want to thank (Troy Chancellor) Dr....
Troy Messenger
Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale
The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways. There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma...
utv44.com
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Troy Messenger
BB Palmer honored with Will James ‘Big Enough Award’
BB Palmer of Troy has been honored as a longtime and outstanding member of the Will James Society with the awarding of the Society’s “Big Enough Award.”. The award was presented to Palmer at the Will James Society’s October “Georgia on My Mind Gather” in Cartersville, Georgia.
FOX 28 Spokane
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
Andalusia Star News
Black receives new role with Southeast Gas
Southeast Gas has announced Jimmy Black as the Director of Community Development for the company’s expanding community development commitment. A long-time employee of Southeast Gas with extensive experience in marketing and operations, Black will lead community outreach initiatives and build on established partnerships in the region for the company and region’s next phase of growth.
elmoreautauganews.com
Governor, Alabama State Department of Education Launch 3rd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month
Monthlong observance in which communities, businesses and individuals are asked to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide highlighted by a teacher giveaway in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. MONTGOMERY (Nov. 1, 2022) — Governor Kay Ivey, alongside State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey from the Alabama State...
