Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs release: report

The Spurs’ abrupt release of Josh Primo Friday night stems from allegations the 2021 lottery pick exposed himself multiple times to women, according to ESPN .

The new report Saturday evening adds more information about Primo’s sudden departure. The second-year guard initially told ESPN Friday night that he understood fans were surprised by the news and that he was taking the time to “focus on [his] mental health treatment more fully.”

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way,” Primo said in the statement. “I appreciate privacy at this time.”

A former Spurs female employee has alleged that guard Josh Primo exposed himself to her, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania . She has hired attorney Tony Buzbee, according to the report.

Josh Primo was released on Friday. Getty Images

Buzbee represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Primo, who averaged seven points a game in four games this season, will become a free agent on Monday afternoon after clearing waivers. ESPN reported multiple NBA teams hope to pick up Primo but are looking to gain more of an understanding of the situation before signing the 19-year-old.

The Alabama product was selected by the Spurs as the No. 12 pick in the draft and had a promising rookie year, playing 50 games while averaging 5.8 points per game.

The 19-year-old suffered a glute injury this past week and was listed as out before the Spurs’ Friday night matchup against the Bulls.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement he hopes San Antonio’s decision to waive the guard “will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

Spurs president and head coach Gregg Popovich declined to comment to reporters about Primo’s departure on Friday.