ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Pelosi faced verbal, written threats prior to assault at home

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekvTh_0ireIReD00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted in what police say was an intentional attack after an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday.

Paul Pelosi was beaten with a hammer and underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture, a representative said. The assailant may have been looking for the speaker herself, allegedly shouting "Where's Nancy?" before striking Paul Pelosi, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"I don't know for certain but it looks like this was intended for Nancy. Kept asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?'" President Joe Biden told reporters Saturday.

MORE: Law enforcement is pursuing search warrants in connection with Pelosi attack

The suspect -- 42-year-old David Depape -- was hospitalized with injuries and will be booked on charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elderly abuse, police said. A motive has not been publicly revealed as the incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ceVi_0ireIReD00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images - PHOTO: In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Oct. 28, 2022 in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home.

Nancy Pelosi -- who according to the Capitol Police was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time -- has been the target of several disturbing threats in recent years, as threats against members of Congress have been on the rise overall , police data shows.

MORE: Domestic extremists pose 'heightened threat' to 2022 midterms: Law enforcement

Concerning statements and threats against members of Congress have more than doubled since 2017, to 9,625 cases in 2021, according to statistics from U.S. Capitol Police. In the first three months of this year alone, the U.S. Capitol Police opened roughly 1,820 cases over these types of threats.

Verbal and written threats against the speaker have resulted in several arrests and convictions in recent years.

Threatening text messages

A North Carolina man was arrested in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol after sending a text message that included a threat directed at Nancy Pelosi, according to the Department of Justice.

Cleveland Grover Meredith, 53, of Hayesville, was in Washington, D.C., to attend rallies when he sent a text message to a relative that said he was thinking about heading to Nancy Pelosi's speech and "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV [purple devil emoji]," according to an indictment.

The relative contacted Meredith's mother, who then contacted the FBI, the DOJ said. He was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021, and the FBI found a semi-automatic firearm, an assault-style rifle with a telescopic sight and approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition in his trailer, the DOJ said.

He pleaded guilty to interstate communication of threats on Sept. 10, 2021, and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. Weapons charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afNRv_0ireIReD00
Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Threatening phone calls

This past spring, a Florida man admitted to making threatening phone calls to the speaker, as well as New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, of Palm Beach Gardens, pleaded guilty in April to threatening to behead the two congresswomen on separate calls. In March 2019, he called Nancy Pelosi's D.C. office and told a staff assistant to tell the speaker to "step down or I'm going to come a long, long way to rattle her head with bullets. That's a f------ promising," according to the plea agreement.

An hour later he called again and told a staff assistant to tell Nancy Pelosi, "I'm coming to cut her f------ head off," according to the plea agreement.

He again left a recorded message for Nancy Pelosi, warning her to "sleep with one eye open," according to the plea agreement.

Hoeffer was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

MORE: Man who allegedly broke into Pelosi's office charged with 3 federal counts

Last year, an Arizona man was also convicted of threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi in phone calls to her D.C. office, according to the Justice Department.

Steven Arthur Martis, 77, of Bullhead City, was found guilty by a jury of one count of communicating an interstate threat in November 2021.

In a voicemail to Nancy Pelosi's office earlier that year, he threatened, "I'm coming to kill you [expletive], bye," then in a follow-up voicemail, said, "You're dead [expletive]," according to the DOJ.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison in February, but is seeking to appeal, court records show.

ABC News' Trish Turner and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Comments / 511

Peggy Sue Durkee
3d ago

What I understand is why the Pelosi's won't give up their surveillance camera videos to the Police Department the Night Paul was Attacked 🤔? What is so damaging to her?

Reply(45)
248
Anthony Gracia
2d ago

Not condoning the violence towards Paul Pelosi. Why is this(allegations of threats) just coming out now? Right before the mid term elections!! Is this an attempt to gather sympathy votes?? Just asking!!

Reply(30)
202
justme
3d ago

You reap what you sew...all the nastiness the pelosi's have put out in the universe is finally catching up to them. You know what they say about Karma...

Reply(12)
152
Related
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
CBS Minnesota

"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

New details emerge about Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant

New details are emerging about the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. David Wayne DePape is facing federal felony charges after he allegedly beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe he had a list of people he wanted to target. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Dispatch call reveals how Paul Pelosi secretly alerted authorities to attack

Dispatch audio reveals Paul Pelosi spoke “code” to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant at his San Franciso home.The husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to dial 911 from his mobile without the attacker noticing during the assault, which left him hospitalised.In the clip, a dispatcher can be heard saying the 82-year-old “stated that there is a male in his home and he is going to wait for his wife.”San Francisco Police Chief William Scott later hailed the dispatcher’s “intuition and quick-thinking” for realising it was suspicious.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco homePolice name suspect who ‘violently assaulted’ Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammerNancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

892K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy