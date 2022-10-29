Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shaker upsets Saratoga Springs in OT, claiming Class AA title
The Shaker and Saratoga Springs boys soccer teams proved Tuesday night why they're two of the premier programs in New York State.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Shenendehowa senior earns highest cadet achievement
Cadet Colonel Ishan Swali was recognized at the New York Wing Conference and was honored with the General Carl A. Spaatz award.
WNYT
New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens
Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday
I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Adam Weitsman to buy Saratoga Springs ‘palazzo’ listed for nearly $18M
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, the business mogul of a $1 billion scrap metal enterprise, is the pending new owner of Palazzo Riggi.
Restaurant owner plans Guatemalan eatery for Saratoga Springs
Mario Cardenas, the owner of West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken, is planning his third restaurant for Saratoga Springs. Maiz, named in tribute to his mother, would serve Guatemalan street food.
Rangers fight 13+ acre fire near Lake George
On Sunday, New York State Forest Rangers received a report of an acre-wide wildfire on a Washington County mountain near the east side of Lake George. When rangers arrived, what they found was considerably larger than expected.
Lansingburgh awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win the Powerball!
With the Powerball jackpot at over one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visits OCFS event in Albany
Founding member of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday.
New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady
Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar
The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
Troy Record
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips
When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
NewsChannel 36
NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga
GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
