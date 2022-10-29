ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens

Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday

I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
AMSTERDAM, NY
New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar

The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
DELMAR, NY
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips

When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
ALBANY, NY
NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga

GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
GLENS FALLS, NY

