Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Candy Trade in to Prevent DiabetesBronxVoice
Related
theexaminernews.com
Let’s Keep Hildenbrand on New Castle Town Board
My wife and I are 27-year residents of New Castle. We are now empty-nesters, having raised two sons here, one of whom has returned to town with his young family, which gives us great joy as we get to be very hands-on grandparents. It’s fantastic to see how wonderful our...
theexaminernews.com
Revised Plans for Cortlandt MOD Projects Unveiled
Town officials and residents who live in the neighborhood near New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202 in Cortlandt were presented last week with different alternatives for two projects in the proposed Medical Oriented District, or MOD. Representatives for Evergreen Manor and Gyrodyne appeared at a work session at...
theexaminernews.com
Slater’s Proposed 2023 Yorktown Budget Reduces Taxes
In what could be his final budget as the town’s chief executive, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater unveiled a proposed 2023 spending plan last week that reduces property taxes, while also enhancing public safety. Under a tentative $65.4 million budget outlined during a press conference Oct. 28 at police headquarters,...
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration
A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
yonkerstimes.com
Town of Yorktown Issues Statement on Par 3 Golf Story
Note: We received the following statement from the Town of Yorktown on October 29. “A recent article in the Yonkers Times regarding the Valley Fields par 3 golf course owned by the Town of Yorktown and licensed to a private operator, contains false statements regarding Yorktown officials made by Larry Nussbaum, whose company has been redeveloping the property. Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Diana never met with Nussbaum nor negotiated an amendment with Nussbaum to alter his company’s contract with the Town. In fact, he has never met Nussbaum. Matt Talbert, chair of the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Commission, advised Nussbaum’s employees that any amendment to the existing contract would need to be negotiated with and ultimately approved by the Yorktown Town Board. That never happened. The draft document amending the contract that Nussbaum states is in effect has never been presented to the Town Board and has no legal standing.”
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
Mount Vernon Schools to hire independent investigator to probe corruption accusations
The Mount Vernon City School District has announced that it is hiring an independent investigator following accusations of corruption from community groups.
Marc Molinaro profile
Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
rocklanddaily.com
Vacant Orangetown Conference Center to Be Acquired Through Eminent Domain
Orangetown has been waiting two years for the Chinese company, HNA Group, to sign an agreement with a developer after years of vacancy. The 106-acre Palisades hotel and conference center on Route 9W was purchased for $60 million in 2016 by HNA Training Center NY LLC. In 2018, HNA put the property on the market. In 2019, Brooklyn-based Vasco Ventures was going to purchase the property for $40 million, but the deal fell through, with Vasco Ventures leaving an $8 million down payment. In 2021, HNA Group announced bankruptcy.
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Stay safe: Police warn trick-or-treaters to be careful amid coyote, bear sightings
The Yonkers Police Department says there have been black bear sightings in the Lawrence Park neighborhood.
theexaminernews.com
Police Blotter, November 1 – November 7, 2022, Print Edition
Oct 25: A business owner reported at 10:41 a.m. that more than $9,000 in fraudulent checks have been written against his account. His bank is investigating and asked him to report the matter to police. Oct. 25: A Beverly Road resident reported a possible “paving scam” at a neighbor’s residence...
newyorktennismagazine.com
Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title
On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
theexaminernews.com
State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis
Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
Comments / 0