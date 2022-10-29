ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

theexaminernews.com

Let’s Keep Hildenbrand on New Castle Town Board

My wife and I are 27-year residents of New Castle. We are now empty-nesters, having raised two sons here, one of whom has returned to town with his young family, which gives us great joy as we get to be very hands-on grandparents. It’s fantastic to see how wonderful our...
NEW CASTLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Revised Plans for Cortlandt MOD Projects Unveiled

Town officials and residents who live in the neighborhood near New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202 in Cortlandt were presented last week with different alternatives for two projects in the proposed Medical Oriented District, or MOD. Representatives for Evergreen Manor and Gyrodyne appeared at a work session at...
CORTLANDT, NY
theexaminernews.com

Slater’s Proposed 2023 Yorktown Budget Reduces Taxes

In what could be his final budget as the town’s chief executive, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater unveiled a proposed 2023 spending plan last week that reduces property taxes, while also enhancing public safety. Under a tentative $65.4 million budget outlined during a press conference Oct. 28 at police headquarters,...
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration

A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Town of Yorktown Issues Statement on Par 3 Golf Story

Note: We received the following statement from the Town of Yorktown on October 29. “A recent article in the Yonkers Times regarding the Valley Fields par 3 golf course owned by the Town of Yorktown and licensed to a private operator, contains false statements regarding Yorktown officials made by Larry Nussbaum, whose company has been redeveloping the property. Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Diana never met with Nussbaum nor negotiated an amendment with Nussbaum to alter his company’s contract with the Town. In fact, he has never met Nussbaum. Matt Talbert, chair of the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Commission, advised Nussbaum’s employees that any amendment to the existing contract would need to be negotiated with and ultimately approved by the Yorktown Town Board. That never happened. The draft document amending the contract that Nussbaum states is in effect has never been presented to the Town Board and has no legal standing.”
YORKTOWN, NY
News Channel 34

Marc Molinaro profile

Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Vacant Orangetown Conference Center to Be Acquired Through Eminent Domain

Orangetown has been waiting two years for the Chinese company, HNA Group, to sign an agreement with a developer after years of vacancy. The 106-acre Palisades hotel and conference center on Route 9W was purchased for $60 million in 2016 by HNA Training Center NY LLC. In 2018, HNA put the property on the market. In 2019, Brooklyn-based Vasco Ventures was going to purchase the property for $40 million, but the deal fell through, with Vasco Ventures leaving an $8 million down payment. In 2021, HNA Group announced bankruptcy.
ORANGETOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Police Blotter, November 1 – November 7, 2022, Print Edition

Oct 25: A business owner reported at 10:41 a.m. that more than $9,000 in fraudulent checks have been written against his account. His bank is investigating and asked him to report the matter to police. Oct. 25: A Beverly Road resident reported a possible “paving scam” at a neighbor’s residence...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
newyorktennismagazine.com

Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title

On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
BRONXVILLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis

Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY

