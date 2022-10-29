Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields vs. Natasha Jonas is a Definite Possibility in 2023, Says Shalom
Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER indicates that Natasha Jonas could very well collide with undisputed world middleweight champion Claressa Shields in 2023. Jonas, the WBC and WBO world champion at junior middleweight, will attempt to capture another belt when she faces IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out
Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Gives Lomachenko No Chance Against Devin Haney: 'Dev Smokes Him'
Vasiliy Lomachenko’s successful return to the ring garnered nothing more than a ho-hum response from Shakur Stevenson. After lending a helping hand to his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, the 34-year-old squared off against current top contender, Jamaine Ortiz. Pegged as a gargantuan favorite heading...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Anticipates 'Amazing Fight' With Ramirez, Expects Good Challenge
It sounds like a regular line, almost a throwaway, but it’s not. When light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says, “Boxing is not only about hitting, it’s about defence, too,” he means it, and our conversation takes an immediate turn. Instead of discussing the merits of his next...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight
GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
Boxing Scene
Carlos Rosario Returns Against Ezequiel Borrero on Pro Box TV Card
Unbeaten prospect Carlos Rosario (5-0) will make his 5th start of the year on Friday night when he faces Las Vegas’ Ezequiel Borrero (5-0) in a super featherweight bout. The battle of unbeaten fighter’s will kick off ProBox TV’s Last Chance tournament. Kendo Castañeda will face Antonio...
Boxing Scene
Andre Dirrell, Julian Williams Will Aim For Big Wins on Morrell-Yerbossynuly Card
A jam-packed three-bout lineup of exciting undercard attractions featuring a longtime contender, a former unified world champion and a pair of unbeatens will stream live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis preceding Showtime Championship Boxing.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery
Canelo Alvarez has gone under the knife. The undisputed super middleweight champion chronicled the left wrist surgery he said he needed immediately following his unanimous decision win against Gennadiy Golovkin in September by posting footage Tuesday on his Instagram page of a bandage being removed from his hand and stitches on top of his wrist.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal, Michael Eifert Reach Terms For IBF Title Eliminator, Avoid Purse Bid Hearing
Jean Pascal will get a long overdue homecoming for a fight that will put him within one win of another title shot. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that representatives for Quebec’s Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert have reached an agreement for their ordered IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. The development comes on the eve of a now canceled purse bid hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday at IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park
Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: I Think This Fight [With Anderson Silva] Really Has To Gain Me Some Respect
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul hopes even his most consistent critics will begrudgingly give him some credit for his victory over Anderson Silva on Saturday night. Silva is 47, but the Brazilian southpaw soundly defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an eight-rounder 16 months before he opposed Paul. In just the sixth fight of his professional career, Paul dropped and out-pointed Silva unanimously in their eight-round cruiserweight contest at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Linn Sandstrom Wins WBA Regional Title at York Hall in London
WBC Australasia and WBA Asia champion Linn Sandstrom can now add WBA Intercontinental champion to her list of titles after winning the belt this past Saturday at York Hall, London. The Brazilian born, Swedish raised Australian fighter took home the belt after defeating her Serbian opponent Sara Marjanovic unanimously in...
Boxing Scene
Circle the 5th: November Preview
Fans can only enjoy the fights that get made. With two months in 2022, there is still a cloud lingering from a few that haven’t been. Good fights clear the gray. Of all the cards this month, none may be better than the November 5th card on DAZN. It provides three title fights with two of particularly high quality:
Boxing Scene
Usyk: Fury Fighting Chisora Is Laughable, I Know Tyson Is Scared Of Me
Oleksandr Usyk has insisted all along that he intends to fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship unification bout. In September, the WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO titlist Usyk said he planned on taking a break until the first part of 2023 in order to allow his injuries to heal following a second consecutive decision victory against Anthony Joshua in August.
Boxing Scene
Backing Up the Ballot: Evidence Justifies Bradley and Co. in IBHOF Class
It’s a seminal moment in a classroom. A student has the right answers to questions, but, when asked to explain the mechanics of how he arrived at those answers, he freezes and can’t produce more than a scribble. Not showing work is an invite for suggestion that he...
Boxing Scene
Nevada Commission Approves Jarrell Miller’s License After 2-Year Ban For Failed PED Test
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has lifted Jarrell Miller’s lengthy suspension for failing yet another pre-fight test for performance-enhancing drugs. Dmitriy Salita, Miller’s co-promoter, informed BoxingScene.com on Tuesday that the NSAC has licensed Miller, which will allow him to fight in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the United States. The 34-year-old heavyweight contender has boxed twice this year, in Argentina and Tennessee, but most commissions affiliated with the Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States have recognized Nevada’s suspension of Miller.
