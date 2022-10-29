ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Power & Politics Full Show: The home stretch to Election Day; Himes heads to Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QaPn_0ireH14100

News 12 is zeroing in on the race for state Senate in District 26 – which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, Darien, New Canaan and Stamford.

Republican Toni Boucher is trying to reclaim the seat she lost in 2018 to 22-year-old Will Haskell, who is choosing not to seek re-election. This time around Boucher is squaring off against Democrat Ceci Maher.

News 12’s Eric Landskroner also spoke with Rep. Jim Himes, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine with a bipartisan delegation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capeandislands.org

Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
DERBY, CT
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Opts Out of State Law Regulating Accessory Apartments

With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.
STAMFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury

Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
DANBURY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano Swears In Re-Established Women’s Advisory Board

(L-R) Ashley Pallano, Shelly October, Mayor Mike Spano, Melvina Lathan, Phyllis Fowlkes, Rehva Jones, Alessanda Restiano, Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy, Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, photo by Maurice Mercado. On Oct. 26, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano last evening swore-in seven members to serve on the Mayor’s Women’s Advisory Board....
YONKERS, NY
i95 ROCK

Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie

"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
NEW MILFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy