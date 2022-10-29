Power & Politics Full Show: The home stretch to Election Day; Himes heads to Ukraine

News 12 is zeroing in on the race for state Senate in District 26 – which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, Darien, New Canaan and Stamford.

Republican Toni Boucher is trying to reclaim the seat she lost in 2018 to 22-year-old Will Haskell, who is choosing not to seek re-election. This time around Boucher is squaring off against Democrat Ceci Maher.



News 12’s Eric Landskroner also spoke with Rep. Jim Himes, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine with a bipartisan delegation.