Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. #14 Football (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Big Ten) Last Week: The Illini traveled to Nebraska to take on the CornHuskers last Saturday. With the game slated on primetime ABC, the Illini took care of business on the national stage. Was it pretty no, our offense saw some rough patches as the game developed. But this defense is something every team in the B1G should fear.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO