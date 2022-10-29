Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, IL
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over Illinois
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
thechampaignroom.com
‘The best is yet to come’: Illinois has eyes set on division title
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just won its sixth straight game on Saturday against Nebraska and its fourth straight in conference play, solidifying the lead in the Big Ten West. On the heels of another win, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the media in their weekly press conferences on a...
Herald & Review
Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting
CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. #14 Football (7-1 Overall, 4-1 Big Ten) Last Week: The Illini traveled to Nebraska to take on the CornHuskers last Saturday. With the game slated on primetime ABC, the Illini took care of business on the national stage. Was it pretty no, our offense saw some rough patches as the game developed. But this defense is something every team in the B1G should fear.
videtteonline.com
ISU baseball announces new hitting facility
Illinois State Athletics unveiled plans to build a new baseball hitting facility at Duffy Bass Field Monday, with construction to begin in early November and be completed before the start of the baseball season. "It's extremely exciting to be able to announce the construction of our very own baseball-specific indoor...
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football: IHSA second round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with second round playoff games Friday-Sunday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
Carle, Aetna strike deal; Retirees poised to have in-network access to doctors
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna Monday struck a deal. Retired state employees enrolled in state-sponsored health benefits will be able to continue to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year, according to both companies’ leadership. The news came late on the eve of the first day of […]
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
'Dream come true;' New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
WAND TV
Three men killed in Homer crash identified
HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
