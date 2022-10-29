ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees

FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Southern New Hampshire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-58 victory against Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Report_428330_2022-11-01_180629 by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has struggled stopping the run. Now it faces the ACC’s top back (Pitt scouting report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fayetteville-Manlius High School students present ‘Commedia de 1987′ as fall show

Students of Fayetteville-Manlius High School will perform “Commedia de 1987″ as their fall play. The year is 1687. A wealthy doctor, Dottore, attempts to marry his son, Capitano, to the lovely Clarice. Through a series of missteps, Dottore accidentally uses his new time machine to send everyone he knows 300 years into the future. Hilarity ensues as classic commedia dell’arte characters explore the greatest year of pop culture America has ever produced.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Syracuse’s first living poet laureate; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 43. A historically warm start to November; 5-day forecast. CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: Members of the Skaneateles boys soccer team celebrate their 2-0 win over Marcellus in the Section III Class B title game Tuesday. It was the third straight sectional title for the Lakers. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
