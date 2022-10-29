Read full article on original website
OT goal lifts Cicero-North Syracuse to 1-0 win over West Genesee in Class AA boys soccer title game (54 photos, video)
Phoenix, N.Y. -- The player most likely to make things happen for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team struck again on Tuesday night. Dante Melfi scored with 5:45 left in the first sudden-victory overtime to carry C-NS to a 1-0 win over West Genesee in the Section III Class AA boys soccer title game at Phoenix.
Fabius-Pompey boys soccer edges Manlius Pebble Hill for ‘satisfying’ section title (56 photos, video)
Verona, N.Y. — The Fabius-Pompey boys soccer team has reached a Section III title game in two of the last three seasons. They came up short in both.
Final Section III boys soccer rankings: Sectional champions crowned
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. All five sectional champions were crowned, so this will be the final...
Cooperstown defeats Waterville in OT, repeats as Class C boys soccer sectional champion (video)
Verona, N.Y. -- Reigning Section III champion Cooperstown came out on top in overtime, 1-0, in a clash with fourth-seeded Waterville in the Class C boys soccer sectional final at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. “It means a lot because we lost seven or eight good players (from last year’s team) and...
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Syracuse basketball beats Southern New Hampshire in final exhibition before regular-season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. ― In its first exhibition a week ago, Syracuse trailed Indiana (Pa.) by seven points in the second half before rallying for an 86-68 win. The Orange needed no such comeback against Southern New Hampshire in Tuesday’s exhibition game, but a poor second half offered little comfort ahead of next Monday’s regular-season opener.
The outlook for the SU women: A ‘dogfight’ for guard minutes and a complete makeover at forward
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has put together another patchwork roster with several transfers and key additions in Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season. Here’s an outlook at the two main position groups, based on conversations with players, coaches and observers of the program:
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees
FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
Syracuse has played a lot of man-to-man defense in its exhibition games. Yes, you read that right
Syracuse, N.Y. – During the summer and the preseason, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards were asked whether they thought their Syracuse basketball team would play man-to-man defense. The Orange, of course, has long played exclusively zone. Benny Williams likes to tell people that when he played zone in elementary...
Section III football rankings (Week 8): Semifinals approach in high school football
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Southern New Hampshire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-58 victory against Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Report_428330_2022-11-01_180629 by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Syracuse has struggled stopping the run. Now it faces the ACC’s top back (Pitt scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Fayetteville-Manlius High School students present ‘Commedia de 1987′ as fall show
Students of Fayetteville-Manlius High School will perform “Commedia de 1987″ as their fall play. The year is 1687. A wealthy doctor, Dottore, attempts to marry his son, Capitano, to the lovely Clarice. Through a series of missteps, Dottore accidentally uses his new time machine to send everyone he knows 300 years into the future. Hilarity ensues as classic commedia dell’arte characters explore the greatest year of pop culture America has ever produced.
Oswego High School presents ‘Clue: On Stage’ as fall show
Students of Oswego High School Drama Club’s will perform “Clue: On Stage,” by Sandy Rusting and Johnathan Lynn, as their fall play. This comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out… who did it, where, and with what!
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
Meet Syracuse’s first living poet laureate; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 43. A historically warm start to November; 5-day forecast. CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: Members of the Skaneateles boys soccer team celebrate their 2-0 win over Marcellus in the Section III Class B title game Tuesday. It was the third straight sectional title for the Lakers. (Scott Schild photo)
