Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia
How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
Let's set the record straight on Tennessee's defense and why Georgia could actually struggle against it
I’m guilty of disrespecting the Tennessee defense. Heading into last week, I outlined all the struggles the Vols have had against the pass and why I thought that could benefit Kentucky’s capable downfield passing game. Here I stand (I’m actually sitting) as a man willing to admit that...
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
Heather Dinich explains the high Playoff stakes this week for Georgia
Does anyone have higher Playoff implications right now than Georgia? Not according to Heather Dinich. The ESPN College Football Playoff reporter said during an interview on ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” that the Bulldogs could be playing for their right to make the CFP this Saturday against top-ranked Tennessee. The expectation is that the winner of this game will advance to the SEC Championship as the representative for the SEC East.
Tennessee Football: Every school record broken in 2022 so far
Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
Eli Drinkwitz comments on Bryan Harsin, talks South Carolina celebration, Kentucky's experience
Missouri has suffered some tough losses in 2022. But the Tigers picked up their biggest win of the season Saturday, as they beat then-No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10. Eli Drinkwitz’s team is now 4-4 on the season and will open November with a visit from Kentucky on Saturday. Drinkwitz...
Joel Klatt explains what Tennessee must improve to reach title contender status
Joel Klatt is paid to be brutally honest about everything across the spectrum of the sport, and he didn’t hold back on what he thinks of Tennessee now and what he thinks the Volunteers can still become this season. On his podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show,” Klatt talked about...
Greg McElroy shares what he's most impressed with about the Tennessee offense
Greg McElroy is impressed with plenty about the Tennessee offense. McElroy noted that Tennessee has scored 395 points this season, which is the third-most through the team’s first 8 games in SEC history behind 2018 Alabama, and 1996 Florida. McElroy is not surprised with what Jalin Hyatt’s doing because...
Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri
Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Matchup between SEC East powers set to make Sanford Stadium history
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup being between Tennessee vs. Georgia in and of itself is intriguing and illustrates just the amount of shakeup that exists in college football right now. And what is sure to be a competitive game will also mark the first No. 1 vs No....
John Calipari issues message to Kentucky fans ahead of 2022-23 season opener
Kentucky coach John Calipari is asking Wildcats basketball fans to do something they aren’t used to doing and, really, aren’t very good at doing. He’s asking them to be a little patient, and he’s asking for this before the season even starts. “We’re not where we...
Daimion Collins dealing with the unexpected loss of his father
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari announced on social media Tuesday night that Ben Collins, the father of sophomore forward Daimion Collins, has died. We are saddened by the loss of Ben Collins,” said Calipari. “He was a loving father & husband who wanted the best for his family. It’s been a really rough day for the team, staff, and the basketball family, but we will do everything we can to support the Collins family through this difficult time. We ask that you please keep Daimion, his family, and everyone who loved Ben in your thoughts and prayers.”
Vol Dance Team goes viral
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.
