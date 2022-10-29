Does anyone have higher Playoff implications right now than Georgia? Not according to Heather Dinich. The ESPN College Football Playoff reporter said during an interview on ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” that the Bulldogs could be playing for their right to make the CFP this Saturday against top-ranked Tennessee. The expectation is that the winner of this game will advance to the SEC Championship as the representative for the SEC East.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO