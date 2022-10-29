Read full article on original website
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
How to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez – start time, fight date
By Craig Page: Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and former 168-lb world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez meet this Saturday night on November 5th in what is expected to be a fan-friendly fight on DAZN. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) put his name on the map last May...
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
Henry Cejudo shifts focus away from Aljamain Sterling to Sean O’Malley: “How about me vs. Ronald MethDonald for an interim in Australia?”
Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is willing to face Sean O’Malley instead of Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action at UFC 280 earlier this year. In the co-main event, he scored his second title defense by defeating T.J. Dillashaw by TKO. In the opening minute, the former champion’s shoulder dislocated, leading to the stoppage.
The UFC parts ways with eleven fighters in latest roster purge
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed...
Jake Jarman holds his nerve for Great Britain to secure team bronze
After two rotations of the men’s team final at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, it would have been fair to conclude that Great Britain’s medal hopes were kaputt. Faced with a clear opportunity to snatch a medal, they headed to the dreaded pommel horse – the apparatus that exposes nerves, ruins dreams and takes souls – and they melted down.
