Auburn, AL

Auburn to hire Miss State's Cohen as new AD: REPORT from Jon Sokoloff

 3 days ago

Social media speculation started early Saturday morning (10/29) that Auburn had targeted Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen for their own open AD position. Later Saturday WCBI TV/Reporter Jon Sokoloff reported that it is essentially a "done deal" with some paperwork still to be done:

Cohen, the former Mississippi State baseball coach turned AD, recently signed his extended 4-year deal at State (4-years maximum under Mississippi state law) at over $1-million per year at the SEC school. At Auburn, the lure of a substantial pay increase, having the opportunity to hire a replacement for Brian Harsin (should he be fired at season's end), and the opportunity to inherit a steady basketball program were likely too good to pass up for Cohen. Live coverage of the SEC on 92.9 FM ESPN:

