Philadelphia, PA

Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.

There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed.

But, there's more to this Carson's story.

After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso.

Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight.

That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1.

