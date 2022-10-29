ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out with injury, illness; Malik Willis set to start vs. Texans

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday .

The news puts rookie Malik Willis in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster.

Tannehill was injured in last week's win over Indianapolis but only missed a single offensive snap. He finished the game, though he was hobbled by the ailing ankle. Tannehill only practiced with limited participation on Thursday and was designated as questionable on Friday.

On Saturday, he missed the Titans' walkthrough with an illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxNEO_0ireFneS00
Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out vs. the Texans, putting Malik Willis in line to start for the Titans on Sunday. George Walker IV, USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL, Halloween collide: Who is league's scariest player?

Week 8 NFL picks: Will 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey, complete season sweep of Rams?

Tannehill had started 49 consecutive games with the Titans after replacing Marcus Mariota as the starting QB in Week 7 of the 2019 season. The former Miami Dolphin is 34-15 as the Tennessee starter, and the Titans have made the playoffs in each season that he has been a starter.

Tannehill is averaging 182.8 passing yards per game in 2022, which would be his lowest career mark for a single season.

Tennessee and Houston kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday from NRG Stadium in Houston.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out with injury, illness; Malik Willis set to start vs. Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start

HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
atozsports.com

NFL insider mentions Titans’ assistant as potential head coach candidate

The Tennessee Titans are playing their best football of the season over the last month. The offense is thundering through with Derrick Henry. The defense is getting more and more consistent. Accordingly, one NFL insider believes that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may get head coaching interviews this winter. It would...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons why Arkansas will beat Liberty

The Arkansas Razorbacks are riding a two-game winning streak entering Saturday’s first-ever meeting with the No. 23 Liberty Flames. This game wasn’t circled on many Hogs fans’ calendars entering the season, but now Arkansas can become bowl eligible with a win, making it that much more important. If Arkansas is able to win this weekend, it will make them bowl eligible for the third straight season under Sam Pittman. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and enter Saturday’s contest on a five-game winning streak of their own. Despite playing a lackluster schedule, Liberty has a high-powered offense that could give the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY

