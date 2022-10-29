Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 2, Semifinals (PHOTOS)
Ava Palladino netted a pair of goals and had an assist as sixth-seeded Seneca defeated second-seeded Haddonfield 4-2 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals in Haddonfield. Seneca improved to 14-7 and reached the sectional final for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
This Beloved Robbinsville, NJ Restaurant Seems To Be Closing Its Doors
It seems to be that Kuo Social in Robbinsville is closing its doors. If you didn’t get a chance to get there before the unofficial closing, it was a modernized Chinese restaurant that had such a great menu for both food and drinks. I loved their poke bowls and...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Vintage NJ: Take A Look Around The Old Zaberer’s In North Wildwood, NJ
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
phillyvoice.com
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
3 Teenagers Hurt, Passenger Trapped For 45 Minutes In South Jersey Crash
A passenger was trapped for 45 minutes and suffered serious injuries in a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the crash occurred on Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, police said. A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student, 17, from...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0