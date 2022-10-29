ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

NJ.com

10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
