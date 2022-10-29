Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals, Nov. 2
Senior Luca Tusche had a goal and an assist to help lift third-seeded Delbarton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament in Morristown. Delbarton will next play either second-seeded Bergen...
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
Final weekend to see Machinal, tickets available for JC Nutcracker, more in Hudson
As Hudson Theatre Works moves forward with its 10th season of plays by women playwrights, this weekend will be audiences last chance to witness their production of Sophie Treadwell’s “Machinal” from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.
visitphilly.com
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
