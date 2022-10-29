ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

WKYC

Crews clean up after train derailment in Ravenna Township

RAVENNA, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, crews are continuing to clean up the area around South Prospect Street and State Route 44 in Ravenna Township after Tuesday evening's train derailment. 3News live streamed the clean-up, which can be viewed inside this story. "I heard a loud bang, and I...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Willoughby Police searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police are searching for the operators of a pair of vehicles they believe could have information relevant to their investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash that took place last week. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, when a 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Farmer Jones Farm continues tradition of Fall Harvest Festival 10 months after the fire that destroyed their barn: First Look

HURON, Ohio — Ten months after a fire that destroyed their barn, the Farmer Jones Farm Market is back in business and thriving with the return of its Fall Harvest Festival. Live music, tasty food, and free activities like face painting, wagon rides and a costume contest will make for a fun day for everyone, at the second annual festival happening this Saturday in Huron.
HURON, OH
