CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO