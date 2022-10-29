Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Magnesium explosion leaves Elyria firefighter with minor burn amid semi-trailer fire on Ohio Turnpike
ELYRIA, Ohio — One Elyria firefighter was treated for a minor burn Tuesday night, which officials say was the result of a magnesium explosion while crews worked to extinguish a fire. Fire officials say it happened while Elyria firefighters were battling a semi-trailer fire along the Ohio Turnpike. Elyria...
'They lost everything': Cleveland family works to get back on their feet after auto shop explosion destroys home
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting on the explosion. The community is coming together to help a family that lost everything after their east side home burned down last Tuesday. According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the incident in an auto repair...
Crews clean up after train derailment in Ravenna Township
RAVENNA, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, crews are continuing to clean up the area around South Prospect Street and State Route 44 in Ravenna Township after Tuesday evening's train derailment. 3News live streamed the clean-up, which can be viewed inside this story. "I heard a loud bang, and I...
Willoughby Police searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police are searching for the operators of a pair of vehicles they believe could have information relevant to their investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash that took place last week. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, when a 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as...
Stow man dies in Geauga County motorcycle crash: Driver struck by commercial vehicle after colliding with deer
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A 60-year-old Stow man has died following a crash shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday in Geauga County's Newbury Township. Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle was traveling northbound on state Route 44 when it struck a deer in the roadway near Route 87.
Dump truck crashes into house in Willoughby; passenger in vehicle killed
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Willoughby house Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at approximately 10:52 a.m. at a residence on...
16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
Video shows hit-and-run driver striking bicyclist on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Two weeks ago, 38-year-old Alex Nosse was riding his bike home near the intersection of Fulton and Lorain on Cleveland's west side when the unthinkable happened. "As I approached the intersection, I just saw lights coming at me," Nosse recalls. They were lights that should not have...
Lakewood ordered to pay $85 million by Justice Department to stop raw sewage discharge into Rocky River, Lake Erie
CLEVELAND — The Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division has announced that the city of Lakewood has agreed to spend $85 million to "significantly reduce discharges of untreated sewage from its sewer system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River." The interim partial consent decree was filed...
2 Canton police officers to get Lifesaver Award for bringing woman back to life
CANTON, Ohio — Two Canton police officers will soon be recognized as heroes by their department. In a news release, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute would receive the Lifesaving Award for their "outstanding performance in regards to a recent medical emergency." That...
WKYC
At least 16 freight train cars involved in Portage County derailment
No injuries have been reported in the incident on State Route 44 in Ravenna Township. Officials say no hazardous materials were released in the derailment.
47-year-old Cuyahoga County inmate dies after being found in 'distress'
CLEVELAND — According to Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett, a 47-year-old woman has died after being found in "distress" in her jail cell on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
As West Side Market celebrates 110th birthday, vendors continue to wait for change
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the past 110 years, the West Side Market has been a staple in Cleveland. But as the city prepares to celebrate the Ohio City landmark's historic birthday on Wednesday, some vendors say they are still waiting for the needed improvements to get them caught up to this century.
Cleveland announces changes to seasonal leaf program, residents now required to bag leaves
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 1, 2022. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has announced changes coming to the seasonal leaf pick-up program in Cleveland's 17 wards. After receiving backlash for canceling leaf pickups throughout the city, the City of Cleveland has...
Suspect shot by Shaker Heights police after pointing gun at officers faces several charges
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that ended with him being shot by Shaker Heights police. While he has not yet been officially indicted in court, authorities confirm 31-year-old Floyd Robinson is currently accused of the following offenses:
Jury awards $4.4 million to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed by Euclid police officer in 2017
CLEVELAND — A jury in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court awarded $4.4 million to the family of the man who was fatally shot by Euclid police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. The civil lawsuit against Rhodes was filed by Mary Stewart, the mother of Luke Stewart. The jury announced the verdict on Tuesday following deliberations.
MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning
CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
39-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-71 North in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old old man was killed in a one-car crash that took place on I-71 North in Cleveland on Tuesday. According to Cleveland Police, the accident occurred on I-71 northbound near W. 130th St. The car took out approximately 100 feet of guardrail in the incident.
City of Cleveland seeking proposals to create new headquarters for police
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 28, 2022. The City of Cleveland has announced that they have issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a new Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The ultimate goal is to relocate the current police headquarters from...
Farmer Jones Farm continues tradition of Fall Harvest Festival 10 months after the fire that destroyed their barn: First Look
HURON, Ohio — Ten months after a fire that destroyed their barn, the Farmer Jones Farm Market is back in business and thriving with the return of its Fall Harvest Festival. Live music, tasty food, and free activities like face painting, wagon rides and a costume contest will make for a fun day for everyone, at the second annual festival happening this Saturday in Huron.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0