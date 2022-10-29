ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Clouds & showers return for Colts gameday

By Tucker Antico
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKnSo_0ireEi8C00

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers return with the Colts this Sunday as high temperatures fall back into the low 60s. Per Jim Irsay, roof is CLOSED for the evening game.

Your Sunday at a glance

Temps will range from upper 40s in the morning to low 60s in the afternoon. It will not warm much during the day with an overall gray sky and light wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EARis_0ireEi8C00

Light showers are expected to begin around noon and will remain periodic through the evening. It will not bring much heavy rainfall, but at least it’s something for an area that has dealt with very dry conditions for this time of year. If you’re planning to tailgate, prepare for a little bit of rain! This is an ideal day to keep the tent, or at least the rain jacket on hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUf4M_0ireEi8C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcdQl_0ireEi8C00

Widespread precip amounts will be around 0.25″ with slightly higher totals farther south.

Drought conditions widen

Drought conditions have worsened across the state since last week’s report. Now over half of the state (66.8%) is looking at a moderate drought, while the entire state is at least abnormally dry. Bloomington is about 2.5″ under normal rainfall totals just for the month of October. Indianapolis is 1.74″ short on rain this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNMsx_0ireEi8C00

A look ahead at this week

After a cooler wrap to the weekend, more mild weather will take place by the middle of this upcoming week, as we go back to dry conditions with partly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnIRO_0ireEi8C00
FOX59

FOX59

