Biff Bidens world 🌎. Lamont and Biff..both making re election claims that crime is down..and..they both lowered taxes. As a former Democrat myself...and now voting full Republican...
Eyewitness News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in custody after he drove into deadly crash investigation
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash investigation in Waterbury erupted into chaos when another vehicle plowed into the crash scene. Police provided an update around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it started in the area of 62 Chase Ave around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A 42-year-old man...
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
NBC Connecticut
Businesses Allowed to Open Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Milford
Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
Milford police investigate report of armed person inside home on Bridgeport Avenue
MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police are at a home where they say a person inside may have a gun and fired a shot. According to officials, a man had called 911 shortly after midnight to report that his landlord reportedly locked him in his apartment. The man stated that...
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
NECN
Conn. Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween
A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Torrington
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
22-year-old woman dies in rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington
A 22-year-old woman is dead following a rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning.
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Eyewitness News
Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Saturday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway. Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.
Bristol Press
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
Victim Stabbed During Assault At Shopping Plaza Parking Lot In Woodbury
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying three vehicles in an alleged stabbing attack of a man in a plaza shopping lot. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 5:25 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in Woodbury at the Woodbury Green South Plaza at 787 Main Street South.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police
A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police. Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
