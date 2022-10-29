ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

Biff Bidens world 🌎. Lamont and Biff..both making re election claims that crime is down..and..they both lowered taxes. As a former Democrat myself...and now voting full Republican...

NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Businesses Allowed to Open Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Milford

Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

Conn. Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Torrington

A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Saturday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway. Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
