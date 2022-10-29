Read full article on original website
WDTV
October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
WDTV
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her husband Eric of Fairmont, and Kerry Edgell and her husband Gordon of Salem. Three grandchildren, Kyle Bowyer of Fairmont, Stephanie Forinash and her fiancé Brandon of Salem, and Troy Edgell and his wife Morgan of Salem. Marjorie has four great-grandchildren, Raelee Rose Forinash (7) and Bridon Medina Forinash (5); Caden Lee Simmons (16) and Madalynn Jolene Edgell (4). Marjorie is also survived by her three brothers, Carl Gump, and his wife Mary of Youngstown, OH, Francis Gump, and his wife Dana of Fairmont, Darwin Gump, and his wife Dottie of Fairview, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Edwin Rose, her sister Mary Lou Gump, her brother Melvin Luther, and sister Willa Jean. Marjorie was the matriarch of her big, loving family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was affectionally known to her great grandbabies as ‘Gigi’. Her world began and ended with her family, and she was always thrilled to hear stories or look at pictures of her great-grandbabies, nieces, and nephews. She was a Methodist by faith. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Harker officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
New tattoo shop opens in Clarksburg
Clarksburg has a new tattoo studio, and the artists are excited to bring their art to the community.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
These 3 Christmas movies are coming to the Robinson Grand this year
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that it is showing three popular holiday films this year.
WDTV
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
WDTV
Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
WDTV
Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday. Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons. Below are...
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
WDTV
Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the class AAA girl’s cross country state championship, Morgantown’s Irene Riggs got out to a sizable lead in the early goings of the race. By the end of it, she had a two minute lead, taking the individual title and helping the team take their fourth consecutive team title.
WDTV
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Spike in RSV cases
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Edgar Petras talks about the spike children’s hospitals are with in RSV cases. Watch the video above to learn more.
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
