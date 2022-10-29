ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Key events in the Ethiopian conflict

Nov. 4, 2020 - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sends troops into Tigray, accusing the region's ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacking military bases in the area.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
France 24

Twin bombings in Somalia kill at least 100, injure 300

The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday. "So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase," he said after visiting the blast location.
The Associated Press

Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Suspected communist rebels killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake, the military said. The attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong town in Abra province also injured one...
KEYT

Rebels makes new advance, and Congo expels Rwandan envoy

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military. Congo’s government ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after M23 rebels seized both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border Saturday. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel the ambassador is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.
France 24

Several people killed as gunmen open fire at shrine in Iran’s Shiraz

At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when gunmen on Wednesday opened fire at a Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, state media reported. State TV, which put the death toll at 13, blamed the attack on “takfiris,” a term that refers...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy