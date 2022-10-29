GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military. Congo’s government ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after M23 rebels seized both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border Saturday. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel the ambassador is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.

