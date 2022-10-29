Read full article on original website
U.S. protects Ethiopian immigrants from deportation, citing civil war in their home country
The U.S. government on Friday made thousands of Ethiopian immigrants in the country eligible for deportation protections and work permits, citing the civil war in Ethiopia, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he would allow eligible Ethiopians who arrived in the U.S....
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
The Ethiopian government and Tigray have agreed to end a 2-year war
Ethiopia's warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
Key events in the Ethiopian conflict
Nov. 4, 2020 - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sends troops into Tigray, accusing the region's ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacking military bases in the area.
Russia recruiting Afghan special forces who fought with US to fight in Ukraine
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic US withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals have told the Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Myanmar Military Defends Deadly Air Strike On Concert That Killed At Least 50 Civilians
The Myanmar military on Tuesday defended air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority force, which killed many people. What Happened: Late on Sunday, air strikes in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), reported Reuters.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
US airstrike in Somalia kills 2 members of al-Shabaab, US says
The US military conducted an airstrike over the weekend against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia, which was attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, US Africa Command said.
France 24
Twin bombings in Somalia kill at least 100, injure 300
The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday. "So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase," he said after visiting the blast location.
Ethiopia-Tigray war: expert insights into two years of conflict and its devastating consequences
November 2022 marks the second year of the Ethiopia-Tigray war. What began as a swift armed mission by Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed to bring the rebellious state of Tigray to order soon degenerated into a humanitarian nightmare in which innocent civilians have been killed and many more rendered homeless or destitute.
Russian invasion displaced 14 million Ukrainians, according to U.N. report
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades,” sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the U.N. refugee chief said Wednesday.
Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Suspected communist rebels killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake, the military said. The attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong town in Abra province also injured one...
KEYT
Rebels makes new advance, and Congo expels Rwandan envoy
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military. Congo’s government ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after M23 rebels seized both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border Saturday. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel the ambassador is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.
France 24
Several people killed as gunmen open fire at shrine in Iran’s Shiraz
At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when gunmen on Wednesday opened fire at a Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, state media reported. State TV, which put the death toll at 13, blamed the attack on “takfiris,” a term that refers...
