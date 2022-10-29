On the surface, the University of Arizona men’s basketball team has had more talented and deeper teams, but this one is different. It has all the parts, so it has plenty of potential. How deep Tommy Lloyd decides to go with this year’s version of the Wildcats is anyone’s guess. He clearly wasn’t going to tip his hand – and well does it really matter one exhibition game into the season.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO