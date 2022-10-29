Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Lloyd not setting any ‘limitations’ on his Cats
On the surface, the University of Arizona men’s basketball team has had more talented and deeper teams, but this one is different. It has all the parts, so it has plenty of potential. How deep Tommy Lloyd decides to go with this year’s version of the Wildcats is anyone’s guess. He clearly wasn’t going to tip his hand – and well does it really matter one exhibition game into the season.
KGUN 9
Courtney Ramey suspended for the first three games
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended the first three games of the season for participating in a non-certified pre-draft camp last spring. The school announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April. Ramey will be able to play in No....
arizonasports.com
Arizona Wildcats G Courtney Ramey suspended 3 games
Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball transfer guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended three games for playing in the Portsmouth Invitational, his father told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The Portsmouth Invitational is not an NCAA-certified event, thus why Ramey’s participation yielded a suspension. The invitational is for lesser-known prospects looking...
Tucson, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
azdesertswarm.com
Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona
A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: Jason Fackler Celebration of Life, National Champion Amanda Cunha, Alina Nunez breaks 1,000 Kills, Desert Christian Baseball Camp and Flowing Wells Hall of Fame
AMANDA CUNHA IS THE BLIND GOLF WOMEN’S NATIONAL CHAMPION. In her first tournament as a Wildcat, Amanda Cunha won the US Blind Golf National Championship. Canyon del Oro senior Alina Nunez broke into the 1,000 Kill club (1,097) this past week. She joins former Tucson standout Mia Sokolowski (1,514), former Catalina Foothills standout Lauren Rumel (1,237), former Tanque Verde standout Ainsley Malis (1,104), former Cienega standout Stephanie Mendivil (1,100) and former Ironwood Ridge standout Aunesty Jantz (1,067).
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
KOLD-TV
Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. The TPD said one...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
