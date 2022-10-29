ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

The Beastro brings fresh canine cuisine to Grand Rapids

The Beastro fresh canine cuisine is opening in Grand Rapids on November 3, offering pet owners local products for their furry friends. This new restaurant caters specifically to dogs and cats with human-grade food, giving pet owners the opportunity to provide quality, fresh and well-balanced meals for their animals. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 2

1. Say "thank you" to our troops! Throughout the month of November, anyone attending events at Van Andel Arena or DeVos Performance Hall is encouraged to bring "thank you" cards for active-duty military and veterans. These unsealed cards can be dropped off at the Van Andel Guest Services booth and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Public invited to 'stuff a cop car,' support Big Rapids pantry

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids community is invited to “stuff a cop car” in support of a local pantry this weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says officers will be stationed at Meijer, Walmart and Aldi to accept non-perishable goods on Saturday, Nov. 5 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall accepting 'thank you' cards for troops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patrons are invited to express their gratitude for veterans and active service members at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall this month. Through the end of November, attendees may bring “thank you” cards, unsealed, to either venue. Staff members will collect them and ship them to veterans and active troops, according to ASM Global.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy