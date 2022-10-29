Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
The Beastro brings fresh canine cuisine to Grand Rapids
The Beastro fresh canine cuisine is opening in Grand Rapids on November 3, offering pet owners local products for their furry friends. This new restaurant caters specifically to dogs and cats with human-grade food, giving pet owners the opportunity to provide quality, fresh and well-balanced meals for their animals. The...
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Fox17
With This Ring Engagement Expo coming to Grand Rapids on Nov. 6
There are plenty of options when it comes to bridal shows for people who are engaged and planning a wedding, but what about those who have yet to be engaged? There's an event coming to Grand Rapids that's the first of this kind called With This Ring Engagement Expo on November 6.
Fox17
Roosevelt Park Ministries hosting annual Fall Coat Drive November 3 & 5
While warm temperatures are still hanging around West Michigan, brutal winter is on its way. Roosevelt Park Ministries wants to make sure everyone has the right gear when the snow starts to fly, so they're handing out winter coats to anyone in need at their annual Fall Coat Drive. Winter...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 2
1. Say "thank you" to our troops! Throughout the month of November, anyone attending events at Van Andel Arena or DeVos Performance Hall is encouraged to bring "thank you" cards for active-duty military and veterans. These unsealed cards can be dropped off at the Van Andel Guest Services booth and...
Fox17
Paws with a Cause raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities, enhancing their quality of life
With independence comes self-sufficiency and confidence, and those with disabilities can have all those things thanks to a service dog from Paws with a Cause. Since its founding, Paws with a Cause has raised and trained more than 3,000 dogs that have been placed with clients across the country. More...
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Fox17
Champions for HD benefit concert raising money to fight against Huntington's Disease on Nov. 13
Huntington's Disease is a neurological disorder described as having Parkinson's, ALS, and Alzheimer's Disease all at once. Tens of thousands of families are affected, and the Champions for HD is dedicated to helping them through events like their annual benefit concert on November 13. In addition to live music, there...
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Morning Belle opening new restaurant in Breton Village
A popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is opening its third location next month.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Fox17
Donations, volunteers needed for community Thanksgiving banquet in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland nonprofit is reaching out for donations to ensure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal this year. The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is scheduled to be held at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Gateway Mission says...
Fox17
Public invited to 'stuff a cop car,' support Big Rapids pantry
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids community is invited to “stuff a cop car” in support of a local pantry this weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says officers will be stationed at Meijer, Walmart and Aldi to accept non-perishable goods on Saturday, Nov. 5 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Fox17
Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall accepting 'thank you' cards for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patrons are invited to express their gratitude for veterans and active service members at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall this month. Through the end of November, attendees may bring “thank you” cards, unsealed, to either venue. Staff members will collect them and ship them to veterans and active troops, according to ASM Global.
Comments / 0