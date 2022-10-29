ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options

Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick claims first Boro win

Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
West Brom 1-0 Blackpool: Okay Yokuslu seals vital late win for Baggies

West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship - even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai. New boss Carlos Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week after Okay Yokuslu's late strike earned 1-0 win over Blackpool. A first home win since August took Albion...
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?

The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role

Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham

Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.

