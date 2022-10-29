Read full article on original website
Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea. Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract...
England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options
Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
EFL goals and round-up: Coventry deny Blackburn top spot; Sheffield United, Middlesbrough win
Jamie Allen dragged Coventry out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone as he denied Blackburn the chance to go top. Allen fired City in front four minutes before the break and Rovers' hopes of a fightback were effectively dashed five minutes from time when substitute Jake Garrett was dismissed for a foul on Callum Doyle.
Jude Bellingham: Will Real Madrid or Premier League club win race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder?
The question was simple, rhetorical, and delivered with a blend of arrogance and authority: "Does Jude Bellingham want to win the Ballon d'Or?". When you note which club has homed the most recipients of the accolade, the recruitment executive's choice of opening gambit sings. Guardiola hails 'whole package' Bellingham. Champions...
Raheem Sterling: What's going wrong for Chelsea forward since £47.5m transfer from Manchester City?
Thomas Tuchel said Raheem Sterling's £47.5m signing from rivals Manchester City was Chelsea's "No 1 priority" back in July. Less than four months later, Tuchel is gone and working out how to get the best from the 27-year-old is fast becoming Graham Potter's No 1 concern. Tuchel was understandably...
Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick claims first Boro win
Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
West Brom 1-0 Blackpool: Okay Yokuslu seals vital late win for Baggies
West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship - even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai. New boss Carlos Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week after Okay Yokuslu's late strike earned 1-0 win over Blackpool. A first home win since August took Albion...
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez net late on but Napoli finish top of Group A
Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Napoli but the Italians still finished top dogs in Champions League Group A. With a lack of jeopardy on the game neither team really moved out of second gear as the chances of Liverpool overturning a four-goal swing to top the group never threatened to materialise.
Joey Barton: Case of 'assault by beating' against Bristol Rovers manager dismissed due to lack of a fair trial
A case of 'assault by beating' against Joey Barton has been dismissed. The Bristol Rovers manager was at Wimbledon Magistrates court to hear the decision. The case relates to an incident in June last year at Joey Barton's home in Kew, south west London. The prosecution had alleged Mr Barton...
England squad ladder: Wilson, Rashford on the rise
Has Callum Wilson made himself a must-pick for Gareth Southgate? Peter Smith and Nick Wright reveal who has moved up and down the Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder.
When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?
The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
Real Madrid plotting transfer move for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus next summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early". Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in...
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role
Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham
Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
Jamie Jones-Buchanan on heritage, culture and inspiring Leeds Rhinos and the city of Leeds to 'be a shining light'
Fresh from his appointment as Leeds Rhinos' first-ever head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats aims and the goal of inspiring the city of Leeds this Black History Month... Jones-Buchanan, who acted as interim head coach of Leeds for six weeks in April before transitioning to...
Jordan James: The Wales and Birmingham teenager dreaming of joining Gareth Bale and Co in Qatar
Jordan James only turned 18 in July, but that hasn't stopped him dreaming big at such an early stage of his career. That may be because the Birmingham midfielder was called into the Wales senior squad for the first time in October, and now has one eye on a trip to Qatar later in the month.
Jude Bellingham: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid target valued at £130m - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid in a race to sign the teenager. Barcelona are reportedly considering Mikel Arteta as their next boss.
