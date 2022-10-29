ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 2nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy and warmer, severe storms possible after sunset....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Patchy fog late. Low of 52°. Winds S 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 72°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. A clear sky will be replaced by patchy fog late tonight into...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join West Texas ALS for the 2022 Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas— West Texas ALS Gala is gearing up for it’s 2022 Gala. The evening will be filled with food, live music , dancing and a live auction. The event will be held at the PrimaVista Event Center Saturday, November 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Lubbock daycare evacuated out of precaution due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue has controlled a gas leak at 135th and Orlando. Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando. LFR officials say staff and children from Here We Grow Daycare were evacuated as a precaution. The children will remain at Cooper Elementary School until the last child has been picked up.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock daycare evacuated after gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue. In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

China is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured China as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday November 2. Reach out to LAS to adopt China at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about China!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/30/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe joins us on this week’s broadcast to discuss the biggest challenges facing public safety. We’ll talk with him in detail about the state of our local law enforcement and how we can help the men and women who protect us.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!

Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy