everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy and warmer, severe storms possible after sunset....
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Patchy fog late. Low of 52°. Winds S 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 72°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. A clear sky will be replaced by patchy fog late tonight into...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
everythinglubbock.com
Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
everythinglubbock.com
Join West Texas ALS for the 2022 Gala
LUBBOCK, Texas— West Texas ALS Gala is gearing up for it’s 2022 Gala. The evening will be filled with food, live music , dancing and a live auction. The event will be held at the PrimaVista Event Center Saturday, November 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened at 98th and Slide Road at around 8:30 p.m. According to the reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision while both vehicles rolled onto either side of the road.
KCBD
South Lubbock daycare evacuated out of precaution due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue has controlled a gas leak at 135th and Orlando. Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando. LFR officials say staff and children from Here We Grow Daycare were evacuated as a precaution. The children will remain at Cooper Elementary School until the last child has been picked up.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock daycare evacuated after gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue. In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated...
everythinglubbock.com
China is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured China as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday November 2. Reach out to LAS to adopt China at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about China!
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/30/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe joins us on this week’s broadcast to discuss the biggest challenges facing public safety. We’ll talk with him in detail about the state of our local law enforcement and how we can help the men and women who protect us.
Dia de los Muertos: What is it and how is Lubbock celebrating?
LUBBOCK, Texas- Groups in Lubbock have spent the last couple of weeks preparing for Día de Los Muertos, Texas Tech University Health Sciences told EverythingLubbock.com. “Día de los Muertos is remembering our loved ones. It helps me in my grief process, because I love talking about those that have gone before me, especially my parents,” […]
Missing 16-year-old last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing 16-year-old from Lubbock was last seen October 21, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Felicity Pena was described as being 5’5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-741-1000.
fox34.com
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
