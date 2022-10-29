Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at Texas Avenue and Oakridge in Orlando. There's no word yet about a suspect or how many people were injured. This is a developing story.
Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
Florida man accused of intentionally driving SUV into Apopka home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man is facing seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he intentionally rammed an SUV into his ex-wife’s home where several kids were also present. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies responded to the home on...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
WESH
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
‘Prolific criminal’ sentenced for 2020 murder in Daytona Beach Curaleaf parking lot
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man described by the State Attorney’s Office as a “prolific” criminal is headed to Florida State Prison. After a two-day trial, a Volusia County jury found 35-year-old Andrew Burgman guilty Tuesday afternoon of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.
WESH
Authorities searching for missing Volusia woman, 2-year-old daughter
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing woman and her 2-year-old. Officials say Jacqueline Shivers, and her daughter Ariyah, are missing from Deltona. Shivers is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry, Florida tag 11DDIM.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
fox35orlando.com
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened at The Hotspot, an internet...
Florida Man Accused of Shooting JC Rideshare Driver in the Back
An angry rideshare customer has been charged with attempted murder after a driver was shot in Johnson City. Authorities say the 49-year-old man was assaulted on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Village police were sent to the neighborhood after someone reported a dispute. While officers were on their way,...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
wogx.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Siblings charged in Winter Haven apartment shooting
Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
