On Common Ground News
Rockdale Clerk of Court Janice Morris presents “Law Library Speaker Series”on Nov. 8: “Tax Sales”
ROCKDALE COUNTY—Are you interested in learning about tax sales? If so, mark your calendar and plan to attend Rockdale Clerk of Courts Janice Morris’ “Law Library Speaker Series” on Nov. 8, 5:30 -7 p.m., at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. S.W., Conyers. Rockdale County Tax...
On Common Ground News
Ribbon cutting set for new disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly installed18-hole disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov.12, 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at DeKalb Memorial Park,353 DeKalb Memorial Park, Atlanta. “We continue...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County man, 23, convicted in undercover online soliciting “chat” case
ATLANTA—A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of Human Trafficking following an undercover online “chat” investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Demonte Engle has been convicted for soliciting a purported 14-year-old female online for sex, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Oct....
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Jail contraband drop averted, deliveryman arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a “contraband drop” of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman. David Askew, 59, was taken into custody by the...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb History Center’s Nov. 15 Lunch & Learn: Resurgens Theatre Company
DECATUR – The DeKalb History Center’s November Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, Nov. 15, noon to 1 p.m. will be presented by Brent Griffin, Ph.D., artistic director of the Resurgens Theatre Company, located in the historic Masonic Temple building in downtown Decatur. Those interested in attending are invited...
On Common Ground News
Souls to the Polls, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Not even the rain dampened The Peoples Agenda’s “Soul to the Polls” canvassing and rally on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The organization partnered with Rainbow Park Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Steven Dial, and other community partners to Get Out the Vote in South DeKalb County. The partners traveled in a caravan from Rainbow Park to the Gallery at South DeKalb polling precinct so that voters could get their ballots during Sunday’s advance voting period. Volunteers stood underneath umbrellas along streets waving signs, encouraging voters to cast their ballots. Photos provided by Teresa Hardy.
On Common Ground News
Arabia Mountain, Tucker clinch Class 5A State playoff berths
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Arabia Mountain and Tucker clinched Class 5A state playoff berths and set up a big showdown on Oct. 28at Godfrey Stadium for the No. 3 seed . The Arabia Mountain Rams (4-5, 2-2) knocked off Martin Luther King (2-7, 1-3) 27-0 to clinch its first playoff spot since the pandemic shortened the 2020 season.
