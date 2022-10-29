Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
FFA team strikes gold
The Jackson County Central FFA Chapter’s ag technology and mechanical systems team struck gold at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis last week. All four team members — Keenan Ambros...
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central School Board Minutes – September 26
The regular meeting of the School Board of Jackson County Central Public Schools will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the JCC High School Auditorium Conference Room and live via Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Chair Moore called the meeting to order at 5:30p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Members present:...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Lakefield Standard
October dry, but not historically dry
But not historically dry. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric, only two-tenths of an inch of precipitati...
myklgr.com
Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Shetek in Murray County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Shetek, near Currie in Murray County. Lake Shetek is connected downstream by a meandering stream channel to Lake Sarah, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2018. The DNR is considering which of several other water bodies connected to Lake Shetek might also be listed for zebra mussels.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
knuj.net
SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE
The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures two in Worthington
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 4:42 Monday afternoon, a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling southbound on 5. th avenue. A 2005 Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 11th street when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the Rav 4, 23-year-old Marvin Perezmiranda of Worthington received non-life-threating injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital. The driver of the Equinox, 34-year-old Celestino Mazariegosgarcia of Worthington was not injured. His passenger, 35-year-old Naomi Avilez of Worthington, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures woman in Windom
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:28 Monday afternoon, a 2001 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Highway 60. A 2007 Toyo. rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the F150, 25-year-old Tam Say of Okabena was not injured. The driver of the Camry, 61-year-old Marcia Hormig, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Windom hospital.
Lakefield Standard
Lots of choices on next week’s ballot
Local voters have plenty of choices to make in next week’s general election — on the federal and state levels, as well as on the local level. The bulk of races for political office that will appear on local ballots in Tuesday’s election are contested — from the local seat in Congress to most state-level races, along with a number of municipal races.
Lakefield Standard
Local flower shops to collect food for charity
A pair of local florists will join with others across the Midwest in gathering food for those in need next week. Village Green Florist and Greenhouse in Lakefield and Enchanted Flowers in Jackson are both participating in “Caring Rose Week” Nov. 7-12. During that week, the stores deeply discount bouquets of roses and accept canned goods as partial payment.
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
A former coal plant in Granite Falls that was in operation for more than 60 years was demolished in a controlled implosion. Xcel Energy's Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located at 4064 Hwy 212 E., was blown up Thursday. It was retired in 2009 as the company switched its focus towards cleaner energy production.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
