New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Paul Pelosi investigation: What to know about David DePape in attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape made a series of alarming claims to police after allegedly breaking into the House Speaker's San Francisco home.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as ‘only chance’ to challenge 2020 election – live
Attorney called ruling from conservative justice ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January – follow all the latest news
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Pelosi attack suspect wanted to break House speaker’s kneecaps
David Wayne DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps,” according to the criminal complaint released Monday. Driving the news: DePape also told police of his plans to hold Pelosi...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect charged with assault, attempted kidnapping
The man who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home was charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping, per the Department of Justice. Driving the news: David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged in violation of federal law in connection...
Pelosi's accused attacker held without bail, pleads not guilty
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home pleaded not guilty to all state charges on Tuesday, per CNN. Driving the news: In his first court appearance since the early Friday attack, David Wayne DePape, 42, was ordered to...
Minutes passed before Capitol Police reviewed footage in Pelosi home break-in, reports say
Capitol Police security camera footage that captured the break-in at the Pelosi home was not immediately reviewed by Capitol Police, reports say.
Capitol Police chief calls for more security around lawmakers
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Tuesday called for more resources to boost security around members of Congress, and congressional leadership in particular, after a review of the recent violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband. Why it matters: The attack on Friday, which left 82-year-old Paul...
Top Biden aide blasts DeSantis as "divider"
White House Senior Adviser and Assistant to the President Anita Dunn criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.) as a "divider" during an Axios News Shapers event Wednesday. Why it matters: DeSantis is viewed as a contender for the Republican nomination in 2024 — and Dunn drew a sharp contrast between Biden and the rising conservative leader during Wednesday's Axios event.
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
Trump lawyers saw Thomas as "key" to disrupting 2020 election count
Emails that emerged Wednesday underscore the extent to which former President Trump's top legal advisers zeroed in on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "being key" in their bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be...
Denial of election results is 'path to chaos': Biden
US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos." "There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said in excerpts released by the White House from a speech he is to deliver in Washington later in the day.
Biden set to deliver major speech on democracy
President Biden on Wednesday evening is set to deliver a speech at Union Station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on democracy, where he will make clear what's at stake in the midterm elections. Driving the news: “You can expect to hear from him this evening … there is a lot...
Scoop: U.S. unlikely to work with Jewish supremacist expected to be made Israeli minister
The Biden administration is unlikely to engage with Jewish supremacist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be a senior minister in a future Israeli government formed by Benjamin Netanyahu, two U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: No official decision has been made yet, but if the Biden administration...
Lindsey Graham must testify in 2020 election probe, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) petition to temporarily block a subpoena seeking his testimony as part of a Georgia probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Why it matters: The move comes after Graham filed an emergency request to the court arguing that he...
Georgia Republicans avoid Trump mentions in midterm homestretch
In the final days before the midterms, the Georgia campaign trail has been marked by the absence of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump's candidacy and endorsements dominated Georgia politics over the last few cycles, but his name is now hardly mentioned by the top four candidates making their final pitches to voters.
