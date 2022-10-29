ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Axios

Capitol Police chief calls for more security around lawmakers

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Tuesday called for more resources to boost security around members of Congress, and congressional leadership in particular, after a review of the recent violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband. Why it matters: The attack on Friday, which left 82-year-old Paul...
Axios

Top Biden aide blasts DeSantis as "divider"

White House Senior Adviser and Assistant to the President Anita Dunn criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.) as a "divider" during an Axios News Shapers event Wednesday. Why it matters: DeSantis is viewed as a contender for the Republican nomination in 2024 — and Dunn drew a sharp contrast between Biden and the rising conservative leader during Wednesday's Axios event.
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
AFP

Denial of election results is 'path to chaos': Biden

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos." "There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said in excerpts released by the White House from a speech he is to deliver in Washington later in the day.
Axios

Biden set to deliver major speech on democracy

President Biden on Wednesday evening is set to deliver a speech at Union Station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on democracy, where he will make clear what's at stake in the midterm elections. Driving the news: “You can expect to hear from him this evening … there is a lot...
Axios

Georgia Republicans avoid Trump mentions in midterm homestretch

In the final days before the midterms, the Georgia campaign trail has been marked by the absence of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump's candidacy and endorsements dominated Georgia politics over the last few cycles, but his name is now hardly mentioned by the top four candidates making their final pitches to voters.
Axios

Axios

