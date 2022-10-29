Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon
SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
'Are you seeing this? Is this real?' | From a path to stardom to misconduct allegations, inside the startling end of Josh Primo's Spurs career
SAN ANTONIO — Most everyone who went to the AT&T Center on Friday was expecting a notable night and hoping for a good game, and they got both, but they were also at the epicenter of shocking news that reverberated throughout the NBA. DeMar DeRozan was back in town...
Here’s what we know after Spurs’ swift release of guard Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs, winners of five of their first seven games this season, will look to continue their hot start on Wednesday night when they play host to the Toronto Raptors. But much of the attention, however, remains on the release of guard Josh Primo,...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Every NBA team has its own culture. On the other hand, not every culture is the same. Some teams just have a winning culture. Even when they’re rebuilding, it feels like they’re doing the right things to help their young players develop. When it comes time for them to contend, that always helps.
Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades
While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
Cowboys coaching staff continues to prove recent draft pick has yet to earn their trust
Through eight games this season, one of the biggest stories for the Dallas Cowboys has been how much their rookies have contributed to a 6-2 start. Look no further to Sunday’s 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears for illustration. Tyler Smith, as expected from a first-round pick, manned the...
