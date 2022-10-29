ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
KENS 5

Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon

SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Every NBA team has its own culture. On the other hand, not every culture is the same. Some teams just have a winning culture. Even when they’re rebuilding, it feels like they’re doing the right things to help their young players develop. When it comes time for them to contend, that always helps.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades

While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

