Read full article on original website
Lori Claeys-Haight
3d ago
As a mother it is extremely sad that she has no closure. The killer won’t say anything before court because he thinks without a body he’ll get less time! Hopefully he’ll talk once he finds out there is enough evidence to put him away for a long time!
Reply
10
Angela C. Brown
3d ago
This man is full of control. This case has always bothered me because it was so senseless. If he ever gets an ounce dignity he will do the right thing and tell this woman where her son is so she and his children can properly lay him to rest. He really did not deserve any of this and it’s very heartbreaking.
Reply
6
wolf party
3d ago
I pray they find this man's body. this mother and the family needs closure.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody
OAK CREEK, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 1 after being stabbed at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Three people were taken into custody. According to police, two groups of individuals got into a physical fight inside the theater over disruptions during the movie "Black Adam."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee student admitted to inappropriate photos, police say
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee Middle School student admitted to taking and distributing inappropriate photographs, police say. According to police, an investigation began on Monday, Oct. 31. The student was referred to children's court on a number of charges, police said, including capturing intimate representations without consent and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, has been found safe. There was concern after Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine mom, baby boy hit by SUV while trick-or-treating in Milwaukee
Linda Scott drove to Milwaukee from Racine so that her son, Carson Lay, could enjoy his first ever trick-or-treat with his family. The normally joyous occasion quickly took a turn for the worst when Scott, 22, and her 11-month-old baby boy were hit by a reckless driver, who then fled the scene.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing Ozaukee County girl has been found safe | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – A quick update on a 14-year-old girl authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI reported missing earlier today. According to the Sheriff at 7:20 p.m. the girl has been found safe. **Updated 10-31-22 @7:20pm**. Abigail has been located safe and reunited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Divine Consign November 2-6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
wlip.com
Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Kenosha Police hold Q&A after fake active shooter call to Bradford High School
Less than two weeks after Wisconsin schools were hit with bogus active shooter calls, Kenosha Police held a Q&A to address the community response.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Humbolt Park pursuit, squad, pedestrian struck, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was arrested after police say she was driving a vehicle that fled officers near Humbolt Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, striking a pedestrian and a police squad. This began around 5 p.m. with a reckless driving complaint. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but...
Comments / 6