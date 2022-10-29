ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sporting News

Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Steve Nash shares heartfelt Twitter message after Nets part ways with head coach: 'It was an amazing experience with many challenges'

Just seven games into their 2022-23 campaign, the Nets are already looking for a new head coach. Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, ending the 48-year-old's tenure before he reached the end of his third season at the helm. He leaves the Nets with a 94-67 overall record after starting 2-5 this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players for staying silent on Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'The players have dropped the ball'

Kyrie Irving has faced backlash for tweeting out a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes, but one NBA analyst is also aiming criticism at Irving's colleagues. During the TNT broadcast of Tuesday night's game between the Bulls and Nets, Reggie Miller expressed disappointment in NBA players for failing to speak out on the Irving situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Who is Steve Nash's replacement? Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn has lots of NBA experience and strong relationships with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

With Steve Nash's surprising departure from the Nets on Tuesday, lead assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will temporarily take over the reigns as the interim head coach. Vaughn, who is in his eighth season with the Nets, will begin his second stint as an interim head coach on Tuesday night when the Nets face the Bulls at the Barclays Center. He previously served as the interim head coach in 2019-20 after taking over for Kenny Atkinson.
BROOKLYN, NY

