Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough ‘soccer dad’ supports Ciccarelli, Britting for Township Committee

I can write and testify I have known John Ciccarelli for over a decade. I can also speak to the many ways his actions and leadership have positively impacted the lives of my children, along with thousands of other Hillsborough children. However, speaking to John’s direct impact on “my” Hillsborough experience may come across slightly subjective. Therefore, to effectively support this endorsement, I’d like to take a high vantage point approach, speak to facts, and attempt to encapsulate John’s influence on the Hillsborough community from an independent perspective.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 2

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals removed items from a Justin Way residence. The stolen items were valued at approximately $550. Patrolman Reginald Grant handled the report. On Oct....
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. high school marching band photos: See 51 bands from across the state!

For the last two months, NJ.com photographers have reached all corners of New Jersey to highlight the state’s most exciting and tireless high school marching bands. Now, as the season is winding down and many bands are in competition mode, here’s a roundup of all the terrific programs we’ve photographed so far, sorted by region: North, Central and South.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

WNY BOE President is 2022-2023 NJ Board Member of the Year

Adam Parkinson got his start with the West New York Board of Education when he was 18 years old, young by anyone’s standards. He advanced rapidly, and was elected president of the board in 2016 at the age of 20. This year, Parkinson has been named the 2022-2023 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NBC New York

Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion

Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
centraljersey.com

Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, 70

Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, of Skillman, NJ, 70, died peacefully in his vacation villa in Ispica, Sicily. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemarie Scolaro Moser, PhD, children, Rachel Moser Vassak (husband, James Vassak), and Alexander Robert Moser (wife,. Kristin Grogg), and grandchildren, Serena, Natalie, and Clara Vassak, as well...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

