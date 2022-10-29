Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Raiders surge into sectional quarterfinal with 13-0 victory over Columbia
The Hillsborough High School field hockey team began the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group IV Tournament “on fire” during its first-round matchup against Columbia High School on Nov. 1 in Hillsborough. No. 3 Hillsborough scored seven goals in the first quarter and rolled to a 13-0 victory over No....
Youngsters showcase soccer skills in Bordentown Knights of Columbus’ annual soccer challenge
The Bordentown Knights of Columbus recently completed its sixth annual Soccer Challenge competitions in both Bordentown and Florence. The Soccer Challenge is a shooting skills competition for boys and girls ages 9-14. “We had a great turnout this year and very impressive performances by the participants,” said Pete Darata, of...
Hillsborough ‘soccer dad’ supports Ciccarelli, Britting for Township Committee
I can write and testify I have known John Ciccarelli for over a decade. I can also speak to the many ways his actions and leadership have positively impacted the lives of my children, along with thousands of other Hillsborough children. However, speaking to John’s direct impact on “my” Hillsborough experience may come across slightly subjective. Therefore, to effectively support this endorsement, I’d like to take a high vantage point approach, speak to facts, and attempt to encapsulate John’s influence on the Hillsborough community from an independent perspective.
News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 2
The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals removed items from a Justin Way residence. The stolen items were valued at approximately $550. Patrolman Reginald Grant handled the report. On Oct....
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
N.J. high school marching band photos: See 51 bands from across the state!
For the last two months, NJ.com photographers have reached all corners of New Jersey to highlight the state’s most exciting and tireless high school marching bands. Now, as the season is winding down and many bands are in competition mode, here’s a roundup of all the terrific programs we’ve photographed so far, sorted by region: North, Central and South.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 526 In Upper Freehold Township
County Road 526 is closed between Allentown and Sharon Station Road due to electrical wires down on the roadway. November…
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Former Hillsborough educator coming back to his ‘roots’ as new superintendent of schools
HILLSBOROUGH – Michael Volpe is headed back to his roots. The former Hillsborough Elementary School Principal and director of Human Resources for the Hillsborough Township Public Schools was named the school district’s new Superintendent of School at the Hillsborough Township Board of Education (BOE) Meeting on Nov. 1.
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
Fasano runs unopposed for new governing body term in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An incumbent Republican member of the Township Committee in Freehold Township is running unopposed for a new three-year term on the governing body. Maureen Fasano, who is serving as Freehold Township’s mayor in 2022, is seeking a term that will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
WNY BOE President is 2022-2023 NJ Board Member of the Year
Adam Parkinson got his start with the West New York Board of Education when he was 18 years old, young by anyone’s standards. He advanced rapidly, and was elected president of the board in 2016 at the age of 20. This year, Parkinson has been named the 2022-2023 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year.
NBC New York
Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion
Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, 70
Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, of Skillman, NJ, 70, died peacefully in his vacation villa in Ispica, Sicily. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemarie Scolaro Moser, PhD, children, Rachel Moser Vassak (husband, James Vassak), and Alexander Robert Moser (wife,. Kristin Grogg), and grandchildren, Serena, Natalie, and Clara Vassak, as well...
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
Here is the date to expect NJ’s first snow of the 2022-2023 season
Welcome to November. The Winter Solstice is still a full 50 days away, coming up on December 21st. But, believe it or not, New Jersey's "snow season" has already begun. It's true. Looking back through history, measurable snowfall has been recorded in New Jersey across each of eight months of the year, from (late) October through (early) May.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0