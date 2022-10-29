Trick or Treaters Pack Broadway in Greenlawn

Trick or treaters thronged Broadway in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon. Kids and adults alike in costumes including princesses and superheroes, cows, dragons and dinosaurs, firefighters,and Harry Potter characters, stopped by participating shops and were rewarded with handfuls of candy.

They were also able to check out a firetruck supplied by the Greenlawn Fire Department, and posed for photos by a skeleton dangling from the back of the truck.