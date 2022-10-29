ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlawn, NY

Trick or Treaters Pack Broadway in Greenlawn

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Trick or treaters thronged Broadway in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon. Kids and adults alike in costumes  including princesses and superheroes, cows, dragons and dinosaurs, firefighters,and Harry Potter characters, stopped by participating shops and were rewarded with handfuls of candy.

They were also able to check out a firetruck supplied by the Greenlawn Fire Department, and posed for photos by a skeleton dangling from the back of the truck.

Huntington, NY
