Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart makes surprising admission before showdown with Tennessee Vols
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with reporters on Monday and he was unsurprisingly asked about the Tennessee Vols‘ uptempo offense. The No. 1 Bulldogs and the No. 2 Volunteers are set to meet this weekend in Athens in a matchup that should determine the winner of the SEC East.
Why two days after Tennessee loss Mark Stoops was feeling ‘surprisingly freaking jacked up’
After a Sunday of despair, Mark Stoops was ready to set a defiant tone for his team after the Tennessee loss.
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
Georgia football vs. Tennessee is on CBS. Here's the network's all-time top ranked meetings
Much commotion has been made by UGA football fans about the team's lack of a home night game this season. Many hoped that Saturday's top-ranked matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee would be under Sanford Stadium's lights, but CBS picked up the game for its 3:30 p.m. SEC game of the week. ...
Kansas basketball coaches suspended amid recruiting investigation
Kansas suspended Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming NCAA season, the school confirmed on Wednesday.
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case
Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions.
Comments / 0